Kettering police called after gun reported at Fairmont High School

55 minutes ago

KETTERING — Police are investigating after a report of a student carrying a gun at Fairmont High School Thursday.

Kettering police found the student later off campus and the student said the weapon was a BB gun, according to a message from Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart.

“KPD is handling their side of this event and we will discipline as severely as possible per Ohio law and board policy,” McCarty-Stewart said in the emailed message Thursday afternoon.

An FHS student shared a photograph with another student of himself in a restroom “with what looked like a handgun,” McCarty-Stewart said.

The student reported this to the administration, leading them to contact the Kettering police, McCarty-Stewart said. The student who shared the photo had left campus and was later found by Kettering police, she said.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

