Kettering police called after gun reported at Fairmont High School

KETTERING — Police are investigating after a report of a student carrying a gun at Fairmont High School Thursday.
Kettering police found the student later off campus and the student said the weapon was a BB gun, according to a message from Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart.
“KPD is handling their side of this event and we will discipline as severely as possible per Ohio law and board policy,” McCarty-Stewart said in the emailed message Thursday afternoon.
An FHS student shared a photograph with another student of himself in a restroom “with what looked like a handgun,” McCarty-Stewart said.
The student reported this to the administration, leading them to contact the Kettering police, McCarty-Stewart said. The student who shared the photo had left campus and was later found by Kettering police, she said.
