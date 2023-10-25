Lebanon council, Miami University to partner on ‘industrial park of the future’

Miami University’s representative told Lebanon City Council that their organization is “very excited to be a strategic partner” in the development of an innovation hub/research and development campus at the Interstate 71/Ohio 48 interchange.

Council approved a three-year Memorandum of Understanding with the university with the goal of establishing a collaborative partnership to evaluate opportunities for talent cultivation, industry collaborations, and regional economic development.

“We’re very excited about the partnership opportunities and we hope to enhance Lebanon’s economic development outcomes and create new opportunities for our students,” said Chris Lawson, executive director of Miami University’s Office of Advancing Strategy, Partnerships, Institutional Relations, and Economy.

During a council work session last week, City Manager Scott Brunka said the 100-acre site located just north of the I-71/Ohio 48 interchange would focus on private sector development and program integration. That area of the city has been designated as an Innovation District zone for research and development in the 2020 Comprehensive Master Plan. Brunka said the property is owned by different owners and is zoned for general commercial.

The agreement would allow the city and Miami to evaluate the viability of developing the I-71/Ohio 48 property as an innovation hub, Brunka said. He said the agreement may provide support for local and regional funding opportunities for innovation districts and workforce development, and evaluate development concepts for the property.

Brunka said potential areas of focus would include integration of housing, business, and educational facilities at one location; advanced manufacturing, medical engineering, and STEM opportunities; the healthcare industry has been identified as a potential focus area; as well as providing educational and development opportunities for local youth, and attracting talent, innovation, and investment from outside of Lebanon.

“Miami is excited to partner with the city to envision what an industrial park of the future should look like,” Lawson said.

Lawson said Miami is part of the various collaboratives working with the Intel project outside Columbus, as well as with other academic institutions such as Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati. Lawson said Miami has an interest in supply chain development.