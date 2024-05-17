UPDATE: Alert canceled for missing Riverside man with memory issues

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a 75-year-old Riverside man with memory issues.
Huber Heights police issued the alert for Timothy Roth after drove away from his Old Harshman Road home around noon on Thursday.
The alert was cancled just after 10 a.m. Friday.
In Other News
1
Shearer’s Foods potato chip maker could be locating at last part of GM...
2
18-year-old killed in rollover ATV crash in Darke County
3
Local lawmaker wants to import, stockpile drugs from Canada to address...
4
New building coming to retail development Wright Station in Springboro
5
‘The most famous recording stars of their time’: Piqua’s Mills...
About the Author