SUV hits 10-year-old on bike in Dayton, child taken to hospital

A 10-year-old boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries Sunday after an SUV hit him while he was on a bike in Dayton.
Around 4:20 p.m. the boy was on a bike near the curb on the right side of Moraine Avenue near the Newton Avenue intersection. He pulled away from the curb to head north, failing to yield the right of way to a 2018 Honda CR-V, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
The bike and SUV collided.
A 31-year-old woman driving the Honda could not see the bicycle pulling away from the curb due to other vehicles blocking her view, according to the report.
The SUV was traveling approximately 20 mph at the time of the crash.
