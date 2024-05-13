SUV hits 10-year-old on bike in Dayton, child taken to hospital

A 10-year-old boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries Sunday after an SUV hit him while he was on a bike in Dayton.

Around 4:20 p.m. the boy was on a bike near the curb on the right side of Moraine Avenue near the Newton Avenue intersection. He pulled away from the curb to head north, failing to yield the right of way to a 2018 Honda CR-V, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.