Lebanon election results: most incumbents winning, tax levies passing

In partial, unofficial voting results Tuesday, Lebanon residents were leaning toward returning all three incumbents for new four-year terms on City Council.

The breakdown of the unofficial votes were for incumbents Mark Messer with 26.4%; Kristen Eggers with 25.7%; and Breighton Smith with 22.4% of the votes according to the Warren County Board of Elections.

Former councilman James Norris was behind at 18.5%; and newcomer Joshua Toms had received 7.0% with 79% of precincts reporting.

>> LIVE RESULTS: Click here tonight for frequently updated election results

Eggers, 43, was appointed to council in January 2022. Eggers works as an office manager for a family business.

Messer, 39, is a small business owner who is completing his 12th year on council and is currently the city’s mayor. Messer has lived in the community for 33 years.

Norris, 70, is a retired Lebanon school teacher who previously served 16 years on city council and has lived in Lebanon since he was 5. Norris is the older brother of current Vice Mayor Scott Norris, who was elected to his first term on council in 2021.

Smith, 37, was appointed in January after Adam Mathews was elected state representative. A native of Cincinnati, Smith has been a Lebanon resident for three years and helps manage his family’s law practice.

Toms, 39, is seeking his first term on Lebanon City Council this fall. Toms is a bail bondsman and has served as vice chairman of the Middletown Historic Cemetery Board. A Middletown native, Toms has lived in Lebanon since 2019.

Income tax passing in early, partial results

Lebanon voters are also deciding whether to approve a 0.5% increase to the city’s income tax to pay for additional full-time firefighters. If the income tax passes, the current fire levy, which is a property tax levy, would be reduced from 9 mills to 6 mills.

In early voting, the income tax levy was leading by a vote of 54% for to 46% against, according to unofficial early results from the Warren County Board of Elections.

City officials said passage of the income tax increase would enable the city to have 12 full-time firefighters/medics on duty per shift and avoid periodic closures of Station 42, which is located off Ohio 48 near the Interstate 71 interchange and the Lebanon industrial parks.

If the income tax increase passes, the resulting property tax drop would save the owner of a $200,000 home approximately $170 per year, according to city officials. The Warren County Auditor’s office estimated the property tax savings at $105 per year for a $100,000 home.

The impact of the income tax change would be more complicated, depending on whether a person is working, and if so, where. Lebanon residents who also work in the city, and those who work in townships, would see their income tax burden rise. A person with $50,000 of taxable income would pay an extra $250 per year.

But those on certain fixed incomes and residents that already pay income tax to another city are unlikely to see their income tax rise if the ballot issue passes.

Lebanon school board race, renewal levy

Incumbent board members Kim Cope and Michael J. Lane were ahead in early voting in a four-way race for three seats on the Lebanon Board of Education. Challenger Michelle Berry was in the third and final spot, with incumbent Esther Larson trailing in fourth.

With 19 of 39 precincts reporting, Cope was leading with 27.3% of the vote, Lane had 26.3%, Berry had 24.9% and Larson had 21.5%, according to unofficial results from the board of elections.

Early voters have also given Issue 6 a lead — the Lebanon City School District’s Permanent Improvement renewal levy on the ballot. The five-year, 2-mill renewal levy was leading by 57.5% for to 42.5% against, according to early voting results.

This renewal levy is for 2 mills at a fixed rate for five years, for permanent improvements. The renewal is not a new tax; there is no tax increase.

By law, revenues received from the Permanent Improvement Levy may only fund capital improvements and expenditures, including: maintenance and repairs, heating and air conditioning systems, technology for students and teachers, textbook adoptions, safety and security improvements, and bus purchases. This levy does not fund salaries and benefits.

The levy will generate $1.4 million a year.

The levy was originally approved by voters in 1998 and it has been renewed five times in the last 25 years. The levy millage has never been increased.