Lebanon has big plans for 2024: paving, skate park, event stage, solar panels

Phase II of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s “urban paving program” will resurface all state routes running through the city. Brunka also said the following streets will be resurfaced in 2024: Crossing Drive; Grandstone Court; Dogwood Court; Hampton Court; Grandin Lane; Pound Court; Camargo Court; Stone Ridge Lane; Evergreen Park Lane; Whispering Park Lane; Greengate Drive; and Mechanic Street from Orchard Avenue to South Street.

The city develops a five-year Capital Improvement Plan annually to identify roads to be resurfaced or reconstructed.

Brunka said the pavement conditions are improving. Currently, 70.3% of roads are considered in good condition or better; 17.9% or roads are in fair condition; and 11.8% are considered in poor condition. For comparison, in 2013 about 50% of the roads in Lebanon were considered in good or better condition; 15.2% were considered in fair condition; and 34.8% were in poor condition.

Other major projects include: the widening of Glosser Road with a roundabout at U.S. 42; the replacement of the Kingsview Drive bridge; streetscape improvements along North Mechanic Street; the construction of a multi-use path along North Broadway; a small skate park at Colonial Park West; the North Broadway multi-use path; construction of a performance stage in Bicentennial Park, and the city’s annual concrete replacement program. Also being planned is a concession building at Colonial Park East. New pickleball courts have been installed on North Broadway.

The city is also constructing solar arrays on undevelopable city-owned land in the flood plain off Glosser Road, which will cost the city about $9.5 million after the receipt of a $4.5 million grant. The power generated by the solar arrays will provide 3% of the city’s electrical needs and is expected to save ratepayers $27 million over the life of the panels, officials said. Brunka said there are no plans to increase city electric rates in 2024. The project is expected to be completed this fall.

The city has completed the $12.6 million Glosser Road Pump Station project and will be investing $10 million to relocate its electric substation on that road. Officials said the original substation was built in the 1960s and has exceeded its design and useful life. The substation is also located in the flood plain, which floods during heavy rain events.