West Carrollton’s popular Hot Air Balloon Glow returns this month

The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with a concert from opening act Spungewurthy. Playing together for over 20 years, the Dayton-area band is known for playing hits from a variety of genres including rock, pop and country.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Their performance will conclude at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a concert from Artic Clam 8-10 p.m.

Hailing from Toledo, the rock group has opened for popular bands such as Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Little River Band, Skid Row and more.

As mentioned previously, the event will also feature a number of local vendors. This includes food trucks such as Kona Ice, El Meson, Claybourne Grill and Cumberland Kettle Corn.

HOW TO GO

What: West Carrolton Hot Air Balloon Glow

When: 5:30-10 p.m. July 12

Location: 1 S. Elm St., West Carrolton

More info: westcarrollton.org