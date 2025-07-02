West Carrollton’s popular Hot Air Balloon Glow returns this month

Last year, West Carrollton had its first Hot Air Balloon Glow featuring music, food trucks and large balloons hovering just above the ground.
The popular event is set to return 5:30-10 p.m. July 12 with a new slate of performers and vendors.
The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. with a concert from opening act Spungewurthy. Playing together for over 20 years, the Dayton-area band is known for playing hits from a variety of genres including rock, pop and country.
Their performance will conclude at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a concert from Artic Clam 8-10 p.m.
Hailing from Toledo, the rock group has opened for popular bands such as Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Little River Band, Skid Row and more.
As mentioned previously, the event will also feature a number of local vendors. This includes food trucks such as Kona Ice, El Meson, Claybourne Grill and Cumberland Kettle Corn.
HOW TO GO
What: West Carrolton Hot Air Balloon Glow
When: 5:30-10 p.m. July 12
Location: 1 S. Elm St., West Carrolton
More info: westcarrollton.org
