Timeline: Foster care school effort has 22-year trail of challenges, lawsuits

The library at Griffin Academy in Englewood. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF

49 minutes ago
A Dayton Daily News investigation found the effort by Griffin Academy to convert the former Englewood Elementary School into a school for foster kids is at least the seventh time in two different states the academy’s founder has attempted to open such a facility.

ExploreEffort to turn former school into training center for foster kids has troubled history, uncertain future

2003: Under a company called Futures Academy Inc., Tari Darr attempted to open a private residential school for foster care youth on a more than 200-acre property in Southampton County, Virginia. But Darr couldn’t get necessary zoning permits.

2004: Darr’s company Concept 1 successfully rezoned a 220,000-square-foot industrial building in Radford, Virginia, for the same purpose. But “negative community pushback” hindered the project, she said.

2005: Under Concept 1 Academy, Darr purchased a former middle school building from Lunenburg County, Virginia for approximately $555,000. Darr claims the program ran for two years before closing.

2009: Under Transitions 1 LLC in Dayton, Darr purchased a property at 1039 Salem Ave. with hopes to open a residential facility for foster youth. Zoning hurdles prevented this and she sold the property. Transitions 1 LLC was dissolved in 2024.

2013: Darr registered Transitioning Warriors Inc. It’s not clear whether this corporation was used for any youth facility project attempts, but it remains active.

2015: Under the for-profit Concept 1 Academy, Darr purchased the former Lamendola Elementary School at 5363 Tilbury Road from Huber Heights City Schools at auction for $19,000.

Plans for a residential facility for teens were denied by planning commission. The former school was sold in 2016 for $98,500.

2017: Darr registers Griffin Academy LLC.

2018: Darr’s company 4 The Kids LLC bought a long-vacant building on Blackwood Avenue in Dayton for $85,500. But the city of Dayton denied a zoning request to create a residential facility for up to 16 male foster children.

2020: 4 The Kids sold the Blackwood Avenue building for $335,000, according to county property records.

2020: Darr registered 4 The Kid LLC. in November, then the for-profit 4 The Kids Inc. in December, which is still active. 4 The Kid LLC was dissolved in 2024.

February 2021: Under 4 The Kids LLC, Darr purchased a former school at 184 Salem Ave. in Dayton for $500,000.

June 10, 2021: Court records show Darr and 4 The Kids LLC entered into a $1.4 million agreement with GOF Finance in Dayton in relation to the Salem Avenue property.

June 11, 2021: Court records show Darr and her businesses 4 The Kids Inc. and Griffin Academy entered into a similar agreement with Balaji USA Business Lending LLC for $160,000.

October 2021: Under 4 The Kids LLC, Darr purchased 325 Carr Drive in Brookville for $770,000.

2022: GOF Finance sued Darr for loan default in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. The parties settled the following year.

January 2023: Balaji USA sued Darr, Griffin Academy LLC, and 4 The Kids Inc. in December 2022, with a default judgment issued in January 2023.

2023: CI Resources LLC purchased the former Englewood Elementary, at 702 Albert St., at auction on behalf of Griffin Academy for $155,000.

About the Author

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.