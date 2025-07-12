Timeline: Foster care school effort has 22-year trail of challenges, lawsuits

2003: Under a company called Futures Academy Inc., Tari Darr attempted to open a private residential school for foster care youth on a more than 200-acre property in Southampton County, Virginia. But Darr couldn’t get necessary zoning permits.

2004: Darr’s company Concept 1 successfully rezoned a 220,000-square-foot industrial building in Radford, Virginia, for the same purpose. But “negative community pushback” hindered the project, she said.

2005: Under Concept 1 Academy, Darr purchased a former middle school building from Lunenburg County, Virginia for approximately $555,000. Darr claims the program ran for two years before closing.

2009: Under Transitions 1 LLC in Dayton, Darr purchased a property at 1039 Salem Ave. with hopes to open a residential facility for foster youth. Zoning hurdles prevented this and she sold the property. Transitions 1 LLC was dissolved in 2024.

2013: Darr registered Transitioning Warriors Inc. It’s not clear whether this corporation was used for any youth facility project attempts, but it remains active.

2015: Under the for-profit Concept 1 Academy, Darr purchased the former Lamendola Elementary School at 5363 Tilbury Road from Huber Heights City Schools at auction for $19,000.

Plans for a residential facility for teens were denied by planning commission. The former school was sold in 2016 for $98,500.

2017: Darr registers Griffin Academy LLC.

2018: Darr’s company 4 The Kids LLC bought a long-vacant building on Blackwood Avenue in Dayton for $85,500. But the city of Dayton denied a zoning request to create a residential facility for up to 16 male foster children.

2020: 4 The Kids sold the Blackwood Avenue building for $335,000, according to county property records.

2020: Darr registered 4 The Kid LLC. in November, then the for-profit 4 The Kids Inc. in December, which is still active. 4 The Kid LLC was dissolved in 2024.

February 2021: Under 4 The Kids LLC, Darr purchased a former school at 184 Salem Ave. in Dayton for $500,000.

June 10, 2021: Court records show Darr and 4 The Kids LLC entered into a $1.4 million agreement with GOF Finance in Dayton in relation to the Salem Avenue property.

June 11, 2021: Court records show Darr and her businesses 4 The Kids Inc. and Griffin Academy entered into a similar agreement with Balaji USA Business Lending LLC for $160,000.

October 2021: Under 4 The Kids LLC, Darr purchased 325 Carr Drive in Brookville for $770,000.

2022: GOF Finance sued Darr for loan default in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. The parties settled the following year.

January 2023: Balaji USA sued Darr, Griffin Academy LLC, and 4 The Kids Inc. in December 2022, with a default judgment issued in January 2023.

2023: CI Resources LLC purchased the former Englewood Elementary, at 702 Albert St., at auction on behalf of Griffin Academy for $155,000.