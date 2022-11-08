Lebanon schools to add resource officer for 2023

Brunka said when school is not in session, the SROs will be scheduled as other patrol officers.

“We have regular coordination with the schools and have ongoing conversations with the district about safety planning, programs and protocols,” Brunka said.

After council approves the agreement, it will go to the Lebanon school board for approval.

“The revised MOU with the City of Lebanon will be approved at the Nov. 21 Board of Education meeting,” said Lebanon Schools Superintendent Isaac Seevers. “They (city council) make the decision, with our input, on who the SRO will be so we don’t have to approve him by our Board.”