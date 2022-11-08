Lebanon schools to add resource officer for 2023

BreakingNews
Germantown man killed in double fatal crash in Clinton County
Starting in January, a second school resource officer will be assigned to work in the Lebanon City School District.

Lebanon City Council is expected on Wednesday to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Lebanon Board of Education to create a second SRO position to focus on the Lebanon Junior High School and the elementary schools, according to City Manager Scott Brunka.

The agreement’s purpose to to have the SRO’s “work with the School to provide law enforcement education, maintain a peaceful campus environment, and take appropriate action regarding on-campus or school-related criminal activity.”

Brunka said a police officer’s annual salary and benefits package is about $100,000 a year. He said the city and school district will share in the costs for both SROs.

ExploreLebanon schools would get first police officer in deal with city

According to the agreement, the school district agrees to pay the city 50% of nine months prorated expense for salary and benefits costs for each SRO position. The district agrees to make payments to the city quarterly. The city will be responsible for all vehicle and equipment costs of the SRO program. Additional SRO positions may be created based on the mutual agreement of the city and district. The SROs will be subject to the control of the police department.

Brunka said when school is not in session, the SROs will be scheduled as other patrol officers.

“We have regular coordination with the schools and have ongoing conversations with the district about safety planning, programs and protocols,” Brunka said.

ExploreLebanon seeks school safety grant to build Broadway bike path

After council approves the agreement, it will go to the Lebanon school board for approval.

“The revised MOU with the City of Lebanon will be approved at the Nov. 21 Board of Education meeting,” said Lebanon Schools Superintendent Isaac Seevers. “They (city council) make the decision, with our input, on who the SRO will be so we don’t have to approve him by our Board.”

