Local bakery features Election Day cookies: ‘A delicious way to cast your vote’

Owner Theresa Hammons described the cookies as “a delicious way to cast your vote.”

“Food is something that is always celebrated,” Hammons previously said. “You always celebrate great memories and life celebrations with food and sweetness. We’re just glad people choose us to do that with.”

Election Day cookies will only be available through Tuesday.

More than 2.5 million Ohioans have already cast their ballots in the November election.

The election on Tuesday will include not only a presidential race, but also races for the U.S. Senate, Congress, Statehouse seats and local leadership. The election will also include a few major tax levies and other local issues.

Ashley’s Pastry Shop, located at 21 Park Ave., is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

