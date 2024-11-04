Local bakery features Election Day cookies: ‘A delicious way to cast your vote’

Breaking: Ron Holp, founder of Miamisburg’s Ron’s Pizza, dies at 92

Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood is featuring Election Day inspired cookies (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood is featuring Election Day inspired cookies (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).
As polling locations open across the state at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, Ashley’s Pastry Shop in Oakwood will be gearing up to sell Election Day inspired cookies.

The bakery, which opens at 7 a.m., will feature cookies with photos of presidential candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald J. Trump.

Owner Theresa Hammons described the cookies as “a delicious way to cast your vote.”

“Food is something that is always celebrated,” Hammons previously said. “You always celebrate great memories and life celebrations with food and sweetness. We’re just glad people choose us to do that with.”

Election Day cookies will only be available through Tuesday.

More than 2.5 million Ohioans have already cast their ballots in the November election.

The election on Tuesday will include not only a presidential race, but also races for the U.S. Senate, Congress, Statehouse seats and local leadership. The election will also include a few major tax levies and other local issues.

Ashley’s Pastry Shop, located at 21 Park Ave., is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit ashleyspastries.com or the bakery’s Facebook (@AshleysPastryShop) or Instagram (@ashleyspastries) pages.

If you are a business in the Dayton region selling Election Day inspired treats and would like to be added to this list, email Natalie Jones at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

