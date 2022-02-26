Local Fiddler on the Roof production cancelled, rescheduled for October

“Upwards of 60 people will be in Springfield for a month staying and eating in our community,” Adkins said.

Masks are required for all patrons regardless of vaccination status in all Clark State locations including: Clark State Performing Arts Center and Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.

Tickets for PAC’s Fiddler on the Roof range from $46 to $74 and can be purchased online here.

Those who purchased tickets online will be refunded to the credit card used and those who paid with cash or check will be mailed a check to the address given at the time of purchase, the release said.

Refunds must be requested by April 8. Patrons can call the performing art’s box office at: 937-328-3874, the Clark State Performing Art Center said in a Facebook post.