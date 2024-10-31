Local restaurants known for ‘Midwesternly Neapolitan pizza’ now open on Mondays

To celebrate, the restaurant is offering two promotions every Monday throughout November:

Half-off Margherita Pizzas (a classic Neapolitan pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, crushed San Marzano tomatoes and fresh basil)

$1 off OSPils Beer (The pizza shop’s house pilsner, brewed locally by Warped Wing)

Old Scratch is known for its Midwesternly Neapolitan pizzas, fresh salads, wood-fired vegetables and large selection of regional craft beers. If you’ve never been to Old Scratch, Soller recommends the Angry Beekeeper pizza featuring tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, spicy salami, house-made hot honey and olive oil.

All pizzas are wood-fired and made with hand-stretched dough and high-quality ingredients.

Soller first opened Old Scratch in 2016 at 812 S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton, followed by a second location in 2019 at 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville and a third in Beavercreek at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road. In Jan. 2024, Old Scratch opened its fourth location in Troy at 19 E. Race St.

Old Scratch Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit oldscratchpizza.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@oldscratchpizza).