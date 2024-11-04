Making the hard decision to move on: Owners list Miamisburg brewery for sale

They said it was a really difficult decision to make, but when Ana’s dad passed away they said, “maybe it’s time.”

The start of Lucky Star Brewery

The couple opened Lucky Star Brewery in August 2014 at a time when they wanted to change what they were doing for a living into something that they really loved.

Glenn had been homebrewing for a few years prior, while working in the corporate world. The brewing industry appealed to him because the local breweries are very supportive of each other. He said they’re always trying to help each other out.

“One day we saw this building for sell and we inquired about it and ended up buying the building and putting the brewery here,” Glenn said. “We wanted something that felt like an old building where a brewery had been here for a long time and the building’s definitely that.”

The three-story building at 219 S. Second St. was originally built in 1840 as a tobacco facility where tobacco was dried and packaged for delivery down the Great Miami River.

More than a brewery

Lucky Star Brewery is not only known for its beer. The brewery also features a cantina with authentic Mexican flavored dishes like chicharrones, pozole, tacos, quesadillas, fajitas, nachos and much more.

Ana, who is originally from El Paso, TX, wanted to bring something different to Miamisburg with not only the food, but the bright and colorful brewery atmosphere. She wanted to create a space that made women feel comfortable.

“We really wanted to be just one location, one small family business and us run it,” Glenn said. “Not have a lot of employees. Just keep it simple.”

A new owner must love Miamisburg

The Perrines are looking for someone who loves craft beer and the City of Miamisburg to take over the brewery.

“I know we love the name and we love our stuff (and) how we do it, but whoever buys it I hope they have a vision of what they want to do. I’m fine with them changing it to what their dream is,” Glenn said.

The brewery is listed for $485,000, which includes the building, business, equipment, recipes and all licenses.

Those interested in buying the brewery should call listing agent Michelle Collins at 937-313-6793.

Will miss the customers and brewing community

As the couple looks toward the future, they said they have been “blown away by the support we’ve gotten over the years.”

Some of their favorite memories include hanging out with other brewery owners, hosting events and fundraisers, having live music and open mic nights and meeting people throughout the region.

“We love you all,” Glenn said. “You get a little emotional just talking about it when you’re thinking about leaving because you get to see them all the time when they come in.”

The owners are looking forward to spending more time with their family and five children. They are planning to turn an old military vehicle into an overlander with solar panels to travel across the country and to Canada and Mexico.

MORE DETAILS

As the search for new owners begins, the owners are planning to keep the brewery open.

Lucky Star Brewery is open 3:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit luckystarbrewery.com or the brewery’s Facebook page (@LuckyStarBrewery).