Man who shot at Lebanon police officer dies from injuries

A man shot by law enforcement late Saturday night outside a Lebanon house then shot himself in the head has died.

Lebanon police Chief Jeff Mitchell confirmed that the suspect, Dione Eric Kellum, 56, died early Tuesday from injuries sustained late Saturday night. His body is at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy is pending.

Mitchell said there was no additional information available as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Kellum has a history of contacts with Lebanon police and that one of the residents had a protection order against him, Mitchell said.

Police received a 911 call reporting that Kellum was outside of a house located in the 400 block of East Mulberry Street and was threatening to shoot the occupants inside, Mitchell said. Police and Warren County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the house, where they found Kellum with a handgun and a shotgun, he said.

Mitchell said during attempts to deescalate the situation, Kellum fired one shot from his handgun into the ground and then began to raise his shotgun in the direction of the officers. A Lebanon officer and a sheriff’s deputy each fired their weapon toward Kellum. He said Kellum went to the ground and then with his own handgun shot himself in the head, the chief said.

Kellum was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown and transferred him later to Miami Valley Hospital.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded for crime scene processing and also is investigating the officer-involved shooting. OBCI will be doing the investigation as this is a law enforcement shooting.

Mitchell said the Lebanon officer, who has not been named, is on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is customary in officer-involved shootings.

Warren County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Barry Riley also declined to identify the deputy involved, who also is on paid administrative leave. “We will be working with him to get him back to duty as soon as possible when he’s ready,” Riley said.