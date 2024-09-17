Mass food distribution event to take place at UD Arena Thursday

The Foodbank Inc is scheduled to host a drive-thru mass food distribution in Dayton Thursday.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at University of Dayton Arena, 1801 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Vehicles can start lining up in the parking lot at 9 a.m.
The Foodbank asks clients to leave plenty of space in their trunk or vehicle for volunteers to place food.
CareSource is sponsoring the event and will have volunteers on site to help pass out food.
Anyone who needs food assistance but is unable to attend can visit https://thefoodbankdayton.org/locate-pantry/ to find additional resources. People can also call The Foodbank at 937-461-0265 with questions.
