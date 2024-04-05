Montgomery County ADAMHS launches new LocalHelpNow site

LocalHelpNow is searchable by services and geographic locations, Jones-Kelley said.

In addition to treatment providers for substance use or co-occurring mental health needs, LocalHelpNow provides resources for food, legal services and employment support.

“It’s important we take a whole-person approach to improving mental health. When an individual is on a treatment journey, they often have other needs around social determinants of health,” said Jones-Kelley.

The website was created in partnership with Ascend Innovations, using input from treatment and prevention providers across Montgomery County.

This process will be shared with other ADAMHS boards across Ohio in case they seek to implement this technology in their communities, Montgomery County ADAMHS said.

“We look forward to making a difference in other counties and improving lives in Ohio,” said Josh Gratsch, CEO of Ascend Innovations.

LocalHelpNow is accessible at mc.localhelpnow.org.

Montgomery County ADAMHS also funds a hotline for those experiencing a mental health crisis, Crisis Now, which can be reached at 833-580-2255 (CALL).

The Crisis Now hotline is managed by RI International, a mental health and substance use crisis service provider, which also manages the Montgomery County Crisis Receiving Center. The Montgomery County Crisis Receiving Center operates as a “living-room style” emergency facility at 601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.