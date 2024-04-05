Montgomery County ADAMHS launches new LocalHelpNow site

LocalHelpNow to help connect people with mental health treatment, support services.

Credit: Jenny Kane

Credit: Jenny Kane

Community Content
By
48 minutes ago
X

Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services recently launched a new version of LocalHelpNow to connect people with resources for mental health treatment and other support services.

“Resources for individuals seeking mental health support are now just a click away,” said Helen Jones-Kelley, executive director of Montgomery County ADAMHS.

LocalHelpNow is searchable by services and geographic locations, Jones-Kelley said.

ExploreOhio’s 988 suicide and mental health lifeline sees more than 12,000 calls, texts monthly

In addition to treatment providers for substance use or co-occurring mental health needs, LocalHelpNow provides resources for food, legal services and employment support.

“It’s important we take a whole-person approach to improving mental health. When an individual is on a treatment journey, they often have other needs around social determinants of health,” said Jones-Kelley.

The website was created in partnership with Ascend Innovations, using input from treatment and prevention providers across Montgomery County.

This process will be shared with other ADAMHS boards across Ohio in case they seek to implement this technology in their communities, Montgomery County ADAMHS said.

ExploreLocal mental health crisis response center first of its kind in nation

“We look forward to making a difference in other counties and improving lives in Ohio,” said Josh Gratsch, CEO of Ascend Innovations.

LocalHelpNow is accessible at mc.localhelpnow.org.

Montgomery County ADAMHS also funds a hotline for those experiencing a mental health crisis, Crisis Now, which can be reached at 833-580-2255 (CALL).

The Crisis Now hotline is managed by RI International, a mental health and substance use crisis service provider, which also manages the Montgomery County Crisis Receiving Center. The Montgomery County Crisis Receiving Center operates as a “living-room style” emergency facility at 601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton.

In Other News
1
Franklin school board laments levy failure, sets meeting to discuss...
2
Great American Ball Park reveals new food ahead of 2024 Cincinnati Reds...
3
Alzheimer’s deaths expected to grow and industry not prepared with...
4
Lebanon council to approve paving, other infrastructure projects...
5
Warren Career Center respects bond vote, says must find way to serve...

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, Medicare and Medicaid, community health, and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top