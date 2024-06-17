More than 20 breweries will be at Local Craft Beer Show at Springboro Dorothy Lane Market

BreakingNews
Dorothy Lane Market’s Local Craft Beer Show is returning to its Springboro location from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 20 featuring more than 20 breweries.

“This is a great event for all of those beer enthusiasts and novices alike,” said Todd Templin, Dorothy Lane Market’s vice president of wine and beer. “Attendees will be able to taste some hard-to-find craft beers as well as a savory menu of pub-style foods.”

The beer show will be in the mezzanine of the locally-owned specialty grocer’s Springboro location at 740 N. Main St. Tickets are $75.

ExploreJoui Wine in Dayton hosts 5-course Persian dinner with wine pairing this week

Attendees will receive a glass upon entrance to sample a plethora of unique brews from the hoppiest of IPAs to the darkest of barrel-aged stouts

Breweries participating include:

  • Branch & Bone Artisan Ales
  • Brothers Drake Meadery
  • Crooked Handle Brewing Company
  • Fat Head’s Brewery
  • Fifty West Brewing Company
  • Grainworks Brewing Company
  • Great Lakes Brewing Company
  • Highgrain Brewing Co.
  • Hi-Wire Brewing
  • Hoof Hearted Brewing
  • Jackie O’s Brewery
  • Masthead Brewing Company
  • Northern Row Brewing
  • Outerbelt Brewing
  • Rhinegeist Brewery
  • Sonder Brewing
  • Streetside Brewery
  • Third Eye Brewing
  • Urban Artifact
  • Warped Wing Brewing Company
  • Wolf’s Ridge Brewing
  • Yellow Springs Brewery

“Our goal is that every beer lover not only has a great time surrounded by a community of fellow enthusiasts, but will also find new favorites as well as those tried-and-true craft brews,” Dorothy Lane Market’s website states.

ExploreFast-food restaurants add inflation-fighting value meals to menus: Here are 5 to check out

There will be a charcuterie and cheese station, along with several other offerings like craft beer sausages, patty melts, BBQ macaroni and cheese and Bavarian-style pretzels to compliment the beers on tap. The menu was curated by Dorothy Lane Market’s culinary directory, Chef Carrie Walters.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dorothylane.com/events/beer-show.

