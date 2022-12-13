dayton-daily-news logo
New anchor tenant announced for plaza in Springboro

1 hour ago

A new anchor tenant has been signed for the Midway Plaza in Springboro.

The Leathery Company announced that Fitness 1440 has signed a new lease for the 42,531-square-foot location in the plaza.

Company officials said Fitness 1440 is planning to expand the former GAC Fitness location and will be remodeling the facility.

Fitness 1440 operates gyms and 24-hour fitness centers across the U.S. Their gym services include personal training, group exercise, cardio, group training and more.

Midway Plaza in Springboro is also home to Fairhaven, Kids Clubhouse, The Barrel, Total Vision Centers, Minute Men Staffing, Holiday Nails, Bick’s Driving School, Legacy Tattoo, Pro Automotive Repair, All that Dance, Bob Evans, Applebee’s, Popeyes, Huntington National Bank, Long John Silvers, and McDonald’s.

Company partner, Don Leathery Jr., said “We have always known we have a great location in the community of Springboro and now we have a new national anchor tenant to help solidify our center.”

Leathery said Midway Plaza opened in 1975 with Kroger, SupeRX Drugs and G.C. Murphy Company as the main tenants.

