New Chipotle restaurant planned for Lebanon gets site plan approval

City Planner Greg Orosz said the developer will need to complete other steps to receive a zoning permit before obtaining the building permit from Warren County Building Department to begin construction.

Mayor Mark Messer said attracting a national restaurant chain such as Chipotle could be a sign of more good things coming to Lebanon. City Manager Scott Brunka said, “this will be a good project to activate that (shopping) center.”

Housing development

In other business, Lebanon’s Planning Commission approved a final plat review for Grey’s Run, 345 Miller Road, to create 12 new residential lots through a private cul-de-sac street with access from Miller Road.

Monarch Homes submitted a subdivision application for 4.47 acres. The private street, Grey’s Run, runs through the property and ends in a cul-de-sac.