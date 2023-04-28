NEW DETAILS: Community Tissue Services paid $37 million for Kettering buildings

Community Tissue Services/Community Blood Center paid $37 million for the real estate at 950 Forrer Blvd. in the Kettering Business Park, new public records show.
The buildings were vacated by Synchrony Financial’s call center operation nearly three years ago. The acquisition gives the center 400,000 square feet of new space to “expand warehouse capacity, improve efficiencies, and further its potential as a global leader in the production of life-saving and life-enhancing allografts,” the national operation said this week.
Kettering 950 Forrer LLC sold the two parcels to the center, the Montgomery County real property conveyance fee documents indicate.
The center’s initial announcement earlier this week did not offer terms of the acquisition. Kettering 950 Forrer LLC — a limited liability company for Cleveland developer Industrial Commercial Properties — bought the property in May 2022 for $7.5 million.
Chris Graham, chief executive of Community Tissue Services/Community Blood Center, said the properties will be used initially as a warehouse for climate-controlled storage of allografts, or tissue that is to be transplanted from one person to another.
“All manufactured tissue products would come here for distribution, all supply chain consumer goods would be delivered here and distributed to our other facilities,” Graham said in a statement this week. “This allows us to build our supply chain plan.”
Planned renovation will include adding docks for semi-trailer trucks that will make the two-mile runs to the Center for Tissue, Innovation & Research in Kettering and the 3.5-mile run to the Dayton CBC/CTS headquarters.
