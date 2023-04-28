NEW DETAILS: Community Tissue Services paid $37 million for Kettering buildings

Chris Graham, chief executive of Community Tissue Services/Community Blood Center, said the properties will be used initially as a warehouse for climate-controlled storage of allografts, or tissue that is to be transplanted from one person to another.

“All manufactured tissue products would come here for distribution, all supply chain consumer goods would be delivered here and distributed to our other facilities,” Graham said in a statement this week. “This allows us to build our supply chain plan.”

Planned renovation will include adding docks for semi-trailer trucks that will make the two-mile runs to the Center for Tissue, Innovation & Research in Kettering and the 3.5-mile run to the Dayton CBC/CTS headquarters.