BreakingNews
Effort promoting Bible education during school day growing locally: Here’s how it works

New restaurant known for street tacos opens in Riverside

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Community Content
By
21 minutes ago
X

El Taco Veloz Mexican Street Tacos is now open in the former location of Salsas Mexican Restaurant in the Airway Shopping Center near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Owner Roberto Vargas said they opened their doors for a soft opening on Jan. 31. He is working on coordinating a grand opening and ribbon cutting for next month.

ExplorePHOTOS: Take a look inside El Taco Veloz Mexican Street Tacos in Riverside

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

This is the third El Taco Veloz restaurant location in Ohio. Nearly five years ago, Vargas opened his first location near the University of Cincinnati. This was followed by a second location in Milford.

Vargas said they are known for their street tacos and margaritas. Their menu also features appetizers like corn on the cob, nachos, soups, salads, tortas, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas and much more.

When Vargas was growing up in Jalisco, Mexico he said him and his dad had a small taco cart. Now he has three restaurants and hopes to continue expansion.

ExploreEl Toro opens Vallarta, a new Mexican seafood restaurant, in Beavercreek

The Dayton restaurant is 4,500-square-feet and seats 135 people inside with a full bar. They also have an outdoor patio for the summer. A unique feature at this location is a station where guests can watch tortillas being made on the weekends.

More details

What: El Taco Veloz

Where: 4904 Airway Road in Riverside

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

In Other News
1
Centerpoint Health permanently cuts 15 jobs; Franklin clinic still open
2
Blue Berry Cafe, in former Golden Nugget space, hosts lemonade stand...
3
Springboro police capture 2 juveniles after chase from Miami Twp. in...
4
Who was Erma Bombeck? Dayton writer is focus of exhibit opening this...
5
Slim Chickens franchise could be coming soon to region

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top