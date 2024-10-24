New romance bookstore with wine bar to open in Oakwood next year

Woodruff originally opened Maraluna, a consciously curated neighborhood shop that seeks to connect consumers with the makers of ethical and sustainable goods, in Troy about nine years ago. She relocated the store to Oakwood in 2022 and since then she has outgrown the space. In June, Maraluna moved two blocks north to 2316 Far Hills Ave., in the former space of Shoppe Smitten.

Gay, who is a CMS certified sommelier and owner of Joui Wine in downtown Dayton, recalled Woodruff mentioning she didn’t want to get rid of her original space. Woodruff had tossed around the idea of a bookstore and Gay told her if she wanted to put a wine bar in the back to let her know. At first it was more of a joke, but once they started thinking about it, they couldn’t stop.

Swoon Books & Wine will focus on romance books and offer wines by the glass as well as classic cocktails like martinis and spritz. The store will not have an on-site kitchen, but sweet and savory grab-and-go options will be available from local chefs and bakers.

“I think romance readers tend to get pigeonholed into the classic bodice rippers historical fiction, but it’s really so much more expansive than that,” Woodruff said. “It includes romantic suspense, mystery, queer youth, young adult, sci-fi, dystopian, space opera. Romantasy is having a huge moment right now, so really any kind of genre (or) trope — something that somebody is into and has a really great love story to it is included in the world of romance.”

Woodruff hopes to start off with about 2,000 books. All books will be brand new.

Romance is Woodruff’s favorite genre because “life is already stressful enough, I want to know there’s an happy ending. I want to have that escapism experience when I’m reading.”

Gay, on the other hand, enjoys many different genres including biographies and sci-fi. She said her fiancé is an avid reader, so they spend a lot of time reading together.

“I think the most important part of this thing is actually the ambiance that we’re creating because the truth is you can buy a book anywhere,” Gay said. “Online book sales are so easy, so why go somewhere to purchase a book? It’s all about the ambiance and experience, hospitality, and our knowledge and expertise. It’s placemaking. It’s creating a really cool environment where you’re not just purchasing a book, but you’re sitting, hanging out, enjoying your quality time there.”

“Storytelling and placemaking are things that can’t be replicated online. That’s why brick-and-mortars still exist,” Woodruff added. “Going into a space is an experience. There’s magic in that.”

Swoon Books & Wine will feature a classic rococo vibe inspired by the Sofia Coppola film “Marie Antoinette.” The owners want to have a vintage feel with just enough modern touches thrown in to make customers contemplate “this doesn’t feel real.”

The name of the store “is a fun throwback to the vintage bodice rippers, but it’s also a feeling that we want to invoke over a good book, a good glass of wine and good conversation,” Gay said.

The bookstore will be very niche. There are about 20 other brick-and-mortar stores dedicated exclusively to romance books across the country. Of those, the owners said they’ve only found two that also offer wine.

The owners are also working with The Idea Collective to design the 1,200-square-foot space. They hope to open in February 2025.

“As an Oakwood resident myself, I can say there are not a lot of places where I feel like I can meet my friends, hang out and enjoy a drink,” Woodruff said. “It needs a place that you can hang out for awhile and indulge.”

As the owners have shared this new endeavor with friends and family, they’ve often been asked how they can help. In turn they have launched a crowd funding campaign with the goal of $60,000. Those that donate will receive rewards such as swag and experiences.

“We’ve found that in the small business world the best supporters are always going to be the customers themselves,” Woodruff said.

MORE DETAILS

Swoon Books & Wine is looking to hire employees who love to talk about books and wine. Those interested should email lindsay@swoonbooksandwine.com or lauren@jouiwine.com.

As the store is being built, Maraluna is hosting a monthly book club focusing on diverse authors. Those interested in attending do not have to have finished the selected book — it’s more about creating a community. Additional details are available on the shop’s Facebook page (@shopmaraluna).

For more information and updates on Swoon Books & Wine, visit swoonbooksandwine.com or the business’s Facebook or Instagram (@swoonbooksandwine) pages.