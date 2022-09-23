New Warren County hospital hits construction milestone, moves toward 2023 opening

Mercy Health officials held a private topping out ceremony Aug. 31 at the Kings Mills Hospital site at Kings Island Drive and Kings Mills Road in Mason to recognize construction workers and celebrate the milestone of completing the skeleton of the tower.

The crane at the site lifted the final steel beam that was signed by doctors, nurses, staff, employees and community members during the ceremony.

Asic said one unique aspect with the project has been navigating the various supply chain issues to build the facility and obtain equipment. He said there have been longer lead times for materials and equipment.

The hospital initially will employ 175-200 full-time staff, growing to more than 275 in total, said Nanette Bentley, Mercy Health spokeswoman.

The new 172,500 square-foot hospital, the first new hospital construction in the Cincinnati area since Mercy Health built West Hospital in 2014, will focus on providing emergency care and general and orthopedic surgery and offers opportunity for future campus expansion.

The hospital will include:

Emergency department

One level II cath lab

60 inpatient beds

Eight ICU beds

Four operating rooms

Three procedure suites

Full imaging

The facility also will be home to a 30,000 square-foot medical office building located adjacent to the hospital and offering specialist care, including cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery, gynecology, gastroenterology, and vascular services.

Asic said the facility could expand its emergency department, operating rooms, catheter labs and imaging if there is a demand for more services in the future. He said when the hospital opens in 2023, there are no plans to close Mercy Health’s various clinics and offices in Warren County.

“Our strategy is to offer services to the area by Mercy Health physicians and affiliated physicians,” Asic said. “We want to be the access point and if someone needs a higher level of care, we’ll help them to get where they need to be.”