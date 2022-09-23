New Warren County hospital hits construction milestone, moves toward 2023 opening

Warren County’s newest hospital, which is under construction at Kings Mills, recently celebrated the “topping out” ceremony of its $200 million, four-story main building and two-story medical office.
Jason Asic, Kings Mills Hospital president, said Thursday that the new hospital “seems like it has sprung up from the ground.” He said part of the reason is that the facility does not have a basement, so no excavation was needed.
“We expect to be enclosed by the end of the year,” he said. “This spring we hope to offer tours for staff and others of the construction site.”
The hospital is being constructed on a 30-acre site on the former grounds of the National College Football Hall of Fame.
Asic said the main entrance to the new hospital complex will be from Kings Island Drive, and the ambulance entrance will be from Kings Mill Road. He said there will be an entrance off Columbia Road across from Kings High School. However there are no entrances from Wilson Road, which remains as a residential area.
Mercy Health officials held a private topping out ceremony Aug. 31 at the Kings Mills Hospital site at Kings Island Drive and Kings Mills Road in Mason to recognize construction workers and celebrate the milestone of completing the skeleton of the tower.
The crane at the site lifted the final steel beam that was signed by doctors, nurses, staff, employees and community members during the ceremony.
Asic said one unique aspect with the project has been navigating the various supply chain issues to build the facility and obtain equipment. He said there have been longer lead times for materials and equipment.
The hospital initially will employ 175-200 full-time staff, growing to more than 275 in total, said Nanette Bentley, Mercy Health spokeswoman.
The new 172,500 square-foot hospital, the first new hospital construction in the Cincinnati area since Mercy Health built West Hospital in 2014, will focus on providing emergency care and general and orthopedic surgery and offers opportunity for future campus expansion.
The hospital will include:
- Emergency department
- One level II cath lab
- 60 inpatient beds
- Eight ICU beds
- Four operating rooms
- Three procedure suites
- Full imaging
The facility also will be home to a 30,000 square-foot medical office building located adjacent to the hospital and offering specialist care, including cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery, gynecology, gastroenterology, and vascular services.
Asic said the facility could expand its emergency department, operating rooms, catheter labs and imaging if there is a demand for more services in the future. He said when the hospital opens in 2023, there are no plans to close Mercy Health’s various clinics and offices in Warren County.
“Our strategy is to offer services to the area by Mercy Health physicians and affiliated physicians,” Asic said. “We want to be the access point and if someone needs a higher level of care, we’ll help them to get where they need to be.”
