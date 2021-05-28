Nominate a Community Gem who’s doing something great in the community

This month the Dayton Daily News is launching a new initiative called Community Gems that will highlight and honor people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. The six-month long series will highlight and recognize people who make the community better and through their small acts add positivity and goodwill throughout the region.

“The Dayton Daily News is always hearing about people in our communities who are doing something good for others or programs that goes unnoticed. Our Community Gems initiative is a new way we plan on bringing light to the great efforts in Dayton and surrounding communities,” said Rich Gillette, Community editor.