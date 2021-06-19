Nothing watered down about GMC Yukon Denali

My tester was the top-of-the-line Denali trim, which is lavish and special. If you can afford the price tag, the Denali brings a lot to the table. Specifically it also brings a 6.2-liter V8 engine with 420 horsepower and 460 lb./ft. of torque. A big SUV that weighs more than 5,300 lbs. needs a V8 and the Yukon delivers. It won’t be a speed demon, but the engine, along with the 10-speed automatic transmission is fantastic, offering a great combination of agility, spryness, responsive shifting and overall performance balance.

This won’t be an exhilarating SUV, but it won’t let you down either.

The Yukon tow up to 8,400 pounds when properly equipped and that’s one of the big perks of this vehicle. It’s why we owned a Yukon so we could tow our camper. With the combined V8 engine and the transmission, the 2021 version is most certainly capable and up for such a challenge.

Inside, the Yukon Denali really pours on the niceties and special touches. GMC is General Motors’ higher-end brand from Chevrolet. The Tahoe would be the equivalent vehicle to the Yukon, but there’s a lot more fine touch points, luxury and amenities for the Yukon versus the more basic Tahoe.

With the Denali trim there are fine, near luxurious touchpoints like leather. The Denali Ultimate Package comes with rear seat media system, side assist steps (much needed) and a beautiful dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Legroom for both the second and third row is outstanding, as is head room. The seats are comfortable and other than the height to get in and out, the overall seating angle is great, but the retractable side assist steps will make exiting the vehicle much easier.

Overall cargo room is outstanding with 25.5 cubic feet behind the third row seats (upright). With the third-row seats folded flat the cargo room expands to 72.6 cubic feet. Fold all rear seats flat and the overall cargo room is a vast 122.9 cubic feet. This is where a large SUV excels.

The infotainment system employs a 10.6-inch touchscreen that is responsive and intuitive. The GM infotainment is simple, clean and well organized and is superior to many other competitors.

The Yukon has an EPA rating of 14 mpg/city and 19 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of standard suburban driving, I averaged nearly 16 mpg.

Base price of my tester was $71,400. The Denali Ultimate Package dropped another $11,255 on along with an upcharge for that beautiful dark hunter green exterior paint. As tested, the final MSRP was $83,795.

Sure that’s a big price, but it’s a big SUV with a lot of big attributes.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2021 GMC Yukon Denali 4WD