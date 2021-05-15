Numerous cruise-ins to be held in the area next weekend

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH SEPT. 27

MONDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN. There will be a weekly cruise-in every Monday night through Sept. 27 from 5-9 p.m. in New Carlisle. It will be in the parking lots of Park National Bank, Brethren Church and April’s Pet Grooming.

EVERY SATURDAY THROUGH OCT. 9

CARS & COFFEE. This car show will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at COhatch on South Fountain Avenue in Springfield. The show is presented by The Detail Garage, COhatch, RC Enterprises and Visit Greater Springfield.

EVERY THIRD SATURDAY STARTING MAY 15 THROUGH OCT. 16

CARS & COFFEE. This event will be every third Saturday starting on May 15 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held rain or shine at Liberty Center 7160 Taylor St. in Liberty Township. The show is hosted by the Tri-State Mustang/Ford Club and sponsored by Insurance Auto Auctions. The events are open to the public and all makes and models are welcome. Come have some coffee and see some cool cars.

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH OCT. 29

RIP RAP ROADHOUSE CRUISE-IN. There will be a Friday night cruise-in at Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton. The cruise-in will be every Friday through Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to sunset. There is over three acres of parking. You can dine inside, outside or at your car. For more information visit ripraproadhouse.com or call 937-236-4329.

MAY 22

CAR SHOW. A car show will be held at Agape Family Worship Center from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. The center is located at 4111 Mapleview Drive in Beavercreek. Vehicles of all ages are welcome. Registration is from 4-6 p.m. The entry fee is $10, but free for spectators. There will be door prizes, top 20 awards, best of show, food and a 20/20 raffle. For more information, call Foster Akers at 937-716-4227.

MAY 22

THE FOURTH ANNUAL CRUISIN FOR HOPE CAR/TRUCK/BIKE SHOW AND VENDOR FAIR. This event will be held on Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Buckminn’s D&D Harley-Davidson on 1213 Cincinnati Drive in Xenia. There is a $10 entry fee per vehicle. Trophies will be awarded for best in show in each category and the top 25 vehicles. A free dash plaque will be given to the first 100 vehicles. There is a $20 booth fee for vendors. Shoe donations will also be accepted with drop-off bins to be located at the registration table. Judging and awards will take place at 2 p.m.

MAY 23

CRUISE-IN. The cruise-in and annual meeting for the Preble County Historical Society will be held Sunday, May 23 from noon-3 p.m. at 7693 Swartsel Road in Eaton. The meeting will be at 2 p.m.

MAY 23

KETTERING CRUISE-IN IN THE PARK. The Kettering American Legion 598 Cruise-in in the Park will be held Sunday, May 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5700 Kentshire Drive in Kettering. Admission is free. The cruise-in is open to cars, trucks, motorcycles, old tractors and racing boats. If it’s powered, bring it in. For more information call 937-433-9327.

MAY 29

CRUISING AROUND DAYTON – 2021 DRIVE-IN CRUISE. This event will be Saturday, May 29 from 5:30-10 p.m. starting at the Payne Recreation Center at 3800 Main St. in Moraine and driving to the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive in Dayton. The cruise will leave from Moraine at 6:25 p.m.

JUNE 11-12

SOUTHERN OHIO FOREST RALLY. The Ohio Forest Rally, presented by Wagner Subaru, will be held June 11-12 in Chillicothe and Portsmouth, Ohio. The Friday, June 11 event will be held in Yoctangee Park in downtown Chillicothe. The Saturday, June 12 event will be held in at the Shawnee State Forest in Portsmouth. The events are free. For more information, visit www.southernohioforestrally.com.

JUNE 12

JAMESTOWN CAR SHOW AND FAMILY DAY. This event will be held Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon and the trophy presentation begins at 3 p.m. The event is free and will include a 50/50 raffle, cornhole tournament and a kid’s corner. The event is sponsored by the Jamestown Lions Club.

JUNE 19

TRIBUTE CAR SHOW. The A.J. Malloris tribute car show will be held Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VFW #9684 Medway at 1587 North Lake Road in New Carlisle. There will be dash plaques, raffles, food and trophies. DJ Bob Pitsch will be playing music from the 1950s to the 1980s.

JUNE 20

ROLLING ’50S CLASSICS FATHER’S DAY SPECTACULAR. This car show and swap meet will be held on June 20 at 10 a.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds, St. Rt. 49 in Greenville. The cost to show a car is $10, and spectators pay $2. There will be a live DJ playing ’50s and ’60s music, and there will be drive-thru judging.