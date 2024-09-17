Oakwood names Katie Smiddy as new city manager

Smiddy was one of four finalists for the position, and is the current Finance Officer/Tax commissioner for Springdale, though she also served as Finance Director for the city of Montgomery and CFO of Hamilton County Community Action Agency after various positions held in Butler County, the release said.

Oakwood said that she has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Xavier University, a Master of Public Administration from Wright State University and is a graduate of the Leading, Educating, and Developing (LEAD) Program from the University of Virginia.

She has been married to her spouse Joe for 24 years, and they have two children, the city said.

Mayor Bill Duncan said, “City Council is very pleased to have Katie as our next city manager. We believe that Katie possesses all the skills and attributes needed to lead our wonderful city.”

Smiddy was one of four finalists for the position, including Oakwood Law Director Robert Jacques, Centerville Public Works Director Patrick Turnbull and former Vandalia City Manager Daniel Wendt.

She will be succeeding longtime City Manager Nobert Klopsch, who had been with the city for 32 years, 22 as the top administrator. He is scheduled to retire Nov. 1.