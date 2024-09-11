NEW DETAILS: Centerville director 1 of 2 Oakwood city manager finalists

Duncan declined to say if council has decided on a specific choice. But he said a selection may be announced next week to succeed longtime City Manager Norbert Klopsch, who is retiring effective Nov. 1.

“They both have different skill sets,” he said. “Katie is more of a financial background. Patrick is from an as an engineering background, and they’re both highly qualified. So, whoever we pick, we’re going to be in good shape.”

Smiddy and Turnbull were among four finalists selected from 23 applicants. The others were Oakwood Law Director Robert Jacques and former Vandalia City Manager Daniel Wendt.

“It was a very tough decision … to go from four to two,” Duncan said. “Because even the other two, when we got to the final four. We felt that all four of them were qualified to be our next city manager.”

Oakwood is working on background checks and finalizing the language of an employment agreement, a document it does not have with Klopsch, Duncan said.

Klopsch has been with the city for 32 years, 22 of them as its top administrator.

Smiddy has been in government finance for more than 25 years, working in her current job since December 2023. She was chief financial officer of the Hamilton County Community Action Agency for more than a year, led the city of Montgomery’s finances for six years and worked in Butler County for nearly 18 years.

Smiddy earned a master’s degree in public administration from Wright State and a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University.

Turnbull has spent more than 20 years in engineering, heading Centerville’s public works since 2020. He worked as the director of environmental services for Montgomery County for nine years, and before that as an engineer for the U.S. Navy and Miami County, along with other civil engineering firms.

Turnbull has a master’s degree in public affairs from Wright State and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Ohio State University.