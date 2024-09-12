Dayton STEM school sets groundbreaking date for Kettering elementary

The Dayton Regional STEM School plans to break ground on its new elementary school at Kettering’s Miami Valley Research Park next week.
Construction on the school’s new addition is set to start with an event at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 2850 Donation Circle, the future site of the new building, just off Woodman Drive.
The expansion marks “a significant milestone in the expansion of its educational offerings to the Dayton region,” the school said in an announcement Thursday.
The new STEM school construction is targeted to start this fall after the school agreed with the city in April to buy 9.58 acres southwest of its 1724 Woodman Drive campus.
Plans call for the 58,000 square foot building to open to students in grades K-2 and grade 4 students next fall, according to Superintendent Robin Fisher. The following year, grades 3 and 5 would be added, officials said.
About the Author