Breaking: Dayton woman dies after pursuit, crash on I-70 in Clark County

Dayton STEM school sets groundbreaking date for Kettering elementary

Local News
By
4 hours ago
X

The Dayton Regional STEM School plans to break ground on its new elementary school at Kettering’s Miami Valley Research Park next week.

Construction on the school’s new addition is set to start with an event at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 2850 Donation Circle, the future site of the new building, just off Woodman Drive.

The expansion marks “a significant milestone in the expansion of its educational offerings to the Dayton region,” the school said in an announcement Thursday.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering research park grows, pivots via school, solar farm, possible housing

The new STEM school construction is targeted to start this fall after the school agreed with the city in April to buy 9.58 acres southwest of its 1724 Woodman Drive campus.

Plans call for the 58,000 square foot building to open to students in grades K-2 and grade 4 students next fall, according to Superintendent Robin Fisher. The following year, grades 3 and 5 would be added, officials said.

In Other News
1
Ohio Gov. DeWine’s deep connections to Haiti inform response to...
2
Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio: Why they chose this city
3
UPDATE: Missing Springboro woman with dementia found safe
4
New Japanese-Spanish fusion restaurant SushiNero opens in Miamisburg
5
Former Crowne Plaza in downtown may become Dayton Vitality Hotel

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native who has lived in Huber Heights and Kettering. He has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 25 years.