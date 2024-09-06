OVI checkpoint Friday night in Trotwood results released

The first checkpoint started near 5120 Salem Ave. and the second checkpoint was at 4825 Salem Ave.

In total, 185 vehicles went through the first checkpoint. Out of those vehicles, 18 were diverted for checks by law enforcement, no arrests were made for OVI’s or felonies, two citations were issued for driving under suspension and four citations were issued for no driver’s license. In addition, one arrest was made for a misdemeanor.

For the second checkpoint, 134 vehicles went through. Out of those vehicles, 23 were diverted for checks by police and deputies, one driver was found for driving under suspension and four motorists were found without driver’s licenses. There also was one arrest made for a misdemeanor.

State law requires law enforcement to announce times and locations head of time.

Sobriety checkpoints aim to remove intoxicated drivers from the roads and keep streets safe.

Anyone with plans to consume alcohol should make arrangements to get a safe and sober ride home before they start drinking.