Plane reports possible problem, lands safely at Dayton airport

An airplane landed safely at the Dayton International Airport with no injuries reported after a possible issue was reported while in the air Friday morning.
Information on the issue was not released. Linda Hughes, City of Dayton air service manager, said an alert was issued Friday morning after an issue was reported while the aircraft was in the air.
The plane landed safely with no injuries to the aircraft or to passengers, she said.
The incident is under investigation.
We will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Warren County gets state demolition grants, but may have to adjust
2
Dorothy Lane Market given final approval for 2nd Warren County store
3
Lebanon to have second police officer working in school district
4
Weather likely a factor in crash on I-75 early Saturday morning
5
Waynesville school district celebrates new Performing Arts Center
About the Author