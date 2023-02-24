Police looking for this vehicle tied to multiple pharmacy break-ins

“Based on the photo of the car and the front door that was forced open, we believe this break-in is related to the other reported break-ins,” Pyles said.

A white, late model Toyota Venza SUV was caught on a surveillance camera at the Springboro Pharmacy.

Beavercreek police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Thursday to a break-in at the Home Town Pharmacy located on Indian Ripple Road, according to police.

A police spokesman could not reached for comment on Friday afternoon for additional details

Springfield police said there was an attempted break-in about 4:15 a.m. at the family-owned Harding Road Pharmacy.

Sgt. Dan Harris said the alarms were triggered but the two locks on the door prevented entry into the pharmacy.

“The video show three suspects attempting to break-in with a pry tool, but there was nothing more for us to follow up on,” Harris said.

Clark County Sheriff’s detectives are handling a break-in case at Carson’s Northridge Pharmacy, located just north of Springfield, about six miles away from the Harding Road Pharmacy.

Lt. Kris Shultz said multiple alarms went off at the family-owned pharmacy about 4:20 a.m. After clearing the building, deputies found cabinets and refrigerator doors opened as well as opened cash register drawers.

Shultz said they are not certain if this robbery was related to the others, “but given the proximity of time, there is a possibility that there is some kind of connection.” Shultz also said investigators from the agencies involved will be sharing information about these break-ins to compare notes.

Two months ago, a break-in was reported at the Waynesville Pharmacy. Waynesville police Chief Gary Copeland said that was one of a dozen break-ins reported around the Cincinnati area. Copeland said his agency has been doing extra patrols and has meetings with other departments who had break-ins. However, he could say if that pharmacy break-in is related to the break-ins on Thursday.

Waynesville also had break-ins reported earlier this month at the local McDonald’s and Subway restaurants, which are located across the street from each other.

Copeland said two white males entered the McDonald’s about 2:30 a.m. Feb. 10 and broke into the safe. Later that morning, Subway employees contacted police and said the business had been broken into by the same males after breaking into McDonalds.

Copeland said he was contacted by Lebanon police who advised the Little Caesars Pizza store was broken into on the same night.