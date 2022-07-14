Premier Health holding large career fair on Saturday

Premier Health is looking to fill a variety of positions, from health unit coordinators and patient care technicians to patient transport and pharmacy technicians. While doctors and nurses may be the first image to come to mind when hiring for the health care field, Lucente-Baker said there are plenty of other entry level roles involved in patient care.

Premier Health wants to reach those who may have taken part in the “Great Resignation,” which began in 2021 and is an ongoing economic movement. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics described the rate of job quitting that took place last year as one that “reached highs not seen since the start” of when the labor department began issuing monthly surveys on job openings and labor turnover in December 2000.

“The Great Resignation has certainly caused a lot of individuals to rethink and reevaluate the career path they’re interested in,” Lucente-Baker said. She said Premier Health wasn’t exempt from the Great Resignation. . The health system wants to connect with people who may be looking for a new path as a result of rethinking their place in the workforce, emphasizing strategies to create employee retention.

A college degree or current experience isn’t necessary in finding a new position.

“We want to recruit talent that wants to work for Premier and stay with us for awhile,” Lucente-Baker said. In addition to recruiting new talent, they also plan to support staff through academic and personal career growth.

How to go

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Mandalay Banquet Center, 2700 E. River Road in Moraine.

JOBS AVAILABLE: Health unit coordinators, laundry attendants, logistics supply technicians, patient access specialists, patient care technicians, transport, pharmacy technicians, safety companions, security specialists, sterile processing

WHAT TO KNOW: Bring a resume. Drug screenings will be performed on-site at the time of the offer. For more information, visit PremierHealth.com/JobFair.