Repairs continue at Springboro High School after water damage in multiple areas

Marshall said Clearcreek Twp. firefighters were refueling a fire vehicle at the district’s fueling station on Christmas night when they noticed frozen water on a door. They contacted district officials, who responded to address the situation.

On Friday, district officials informed families of the damage and the decision to move to remote learning this week for high school students only.

Marshall said the district appreciated the work of its maintenance and custodial staff with the cleanup and repair work as well as the Clearcreek Fire Department for noticing the frozen door at the building.

Students in all other district schools returned to class as scheduled on Tuesday, and athletics and extracurricular activities for high school students are not affected.

Chromebook pickup for high school students is until 4 p.m. today at the central office, 1685 S. Main St. Parents must sign out the device. Families with internet access issues can contact Sheryl Winter at 937-748-3960.

Springboro was not the only school district dealing with plumbing issues.

Nick Weldy, superintendent at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center, said their buildings were dealing with leaking pipes after the storm and deep freeze last week.

Reporter Eileen McClory contributed to this report.