Springboro approves new housing development on Sharts, retail site on 741

A new subdivision for 42-plus acres on Sharts Road received final approval from the Springboro Planning Commission.

The Cedar Creek subdivision request filed by Associate Construction of Carlisle was approved for the property at 7878 and 7914 Sharts Road, about a half-mile south of Ohio 73, just east of I-75.

The vacant land was recently annexed into the city of Springboro from Franklin Twp. and rezoned.

According to the developer, the subdivision will have 75 lots, with access points to Sharts Road and Advanced Drive, and 8.64 acres of open space on the south end of the property to be purchased by the city as parkland. Lands to the north, south, and east are generally within the city of Springboro, while lands to the west are generally in Franklin Twp.

Springboro officials said the R-2 zoning district that the property now sits in allows for the development of moderate-density residential areas in the community, at the rate of four dwelling units per acre, on lots 9,000 square feet or larger. Examples of R-2 District areas in Springboro include the Royal Oaks, Fieldstone, and Creekside subdivisions, as well as the Sawgrass Pointe project also by Associate Construction.

The Planning Commission’s approval is contingent on a number of conditions set by city staff including compliance with city design standards for construction, landscaping, buffers, signage, roads, sidewalks, easements, street lighting, central mailbox units, and creation of a Homeowners Association.

Other Springboro developments

In other business, the Planning Commission gave its approval for the final development plan for the Village Park Planned Unit Development-mixed use at 748 Gardner Road for retail development.

The site is located southwest of the intersection of North Main Street (Ohio 741) and Pennyroyal Road.

Two commercial buildings are proposed for the site. Building A would have frontage on North Main Street and would be approximately 5,993 square feet, with a drive-through window on the north side of the building. Building B, with frontage on Gardner Road, is proposed at 2,971 square feet.

From the site, Springboro Wine & Spirits sits to the north, Huntington Bank to the east on the east side of North Main Street, Biggby’s/Farmers & Merchants Bank to the south, and vacant land to the west on the west side of Gardner Road — which is proposed to be developed as Clearcreek Fire Station No. 24.

The Planning Commission also gave final approval for a variance request for the residents of 70 Heather Glen Court in the Heatherwoode development. The property owners want to extend the roofline on the home to protect it from golf balls from the nearby No. 10 tee of Heatherwoode Golf Course, according to city officials.