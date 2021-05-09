There are a lot car shows happening this summer

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH SEPT. 27

MONDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN. There will be a weekly cruise-in every Monday night through Sept. 27 from 5-9 p.m. in New Carlisle. It will be in the parking lots of Park National Bank, Brethren Church and April’s Pet Grooming.

EVERY SATURDAY THROUGH OCT. 9

CARS & COFFEE. This car show will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at COhatch on South Fountain Avenue in Springfield. The show is presented by The Detail Garage, COhatch, RC Enterprises and Visit Greater Springfield.

EVERY THIRD SATURDAY STARTING MAY 15 THROUGH OCT. 16

CARS & COFFEE. This event will be every third Saturday starting on May 15 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held rain or shine at Liberty Center 7160 Taylor St. in Liberty Township. The show is hosted by the Tri-State Mustang/Ford Club and sponsored by Insurance Auto Auctions. The events are open to the public and all makes and models are welcome. Come have some coffee and see some cool cars.

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH OCT. 29

RIP RAP ROADHOUSE CRUISE-IN. There will be a Friday night cruise-in at Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton. The cruise-in will be every Friday through Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to sunset. There is over three acres of parking. You can dine inside, outside or at your car. For more information visit ripraproadhouse.com or call 937-236-4329.

MAY 8

GERMAN CAR SHOW. The German Car Show at Maifest will take place on Saturday, May 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. Registration for cars is just $10. Awards include people’s choice, runner-up, oldest car and newest car. All registrants get a free bratwurst at the food and brew tent. The Maifest festival includes German food, beverages, music, a historical carriage demonstration, a maypole, and much more. Register starting at 10 a.m. in the lot across from Zoar United Church of Christ on the corner of Main and Fifth Streets in historic Zoar Village. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

MAY 15

OHIO IMPALA AND CAPRICE CAR CLUB MEET. This event will be held May 15 from 3-6 p.m. in the Guitar Center parking lot at the Dayton Mall. All Impala, Caprice, Belair and Biscayne owners are welcome.

MAY 22

CAR SHOW. A car show will be held at Agape Family Worship Center from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. The center is located at 4111 Mapleview Drive in Beavercreek. Vehicles of all ages are welcome. Registration is from 4-6 p.m. The entry fee is $10, but free for spectators. There will be door prizes, top 20 awards, best of show, food and a 20/20 raffle. For more information, call Foster Akers at 937-716-4227.

MAY 22

THE FOURTH ANNUAL CRUISIN FOR HOPE CAR/TRUCK/BIKE SHOW AND VENDOR FAIR. This event will be held on Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Buckminn’s D&D Harley-Davidson on 1213 Cincinnati Drive in Xenia. There is a $10 entry fee per vehicle. Trophies will be awarded for best in show in each category and the top 25 vehicles. A free dash plaque will be given to the first 100 vehicles. There is a $20 booth fee for vendors. Shoe donations will also be accepted with drop-off bins to be located at the registration table. There will be raffles, 50/50, pinup girl contest and food trucks. All proceeds go to the Shoe Barn Project to provide shoes to victims of abuse. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon. Judging begins at noon. The pinup girl contest starts at noon and there is a $10 fee to enter the contest. Judging and awards will take place at 2 p.m.

MAY 29

CRUISING AROUND DAYTON – 2021 DRIVE-IN CRUISE. This event will be Saturday, May 29 from 5:30-10 p.m. starting at the Payne Recreation Center at 3800 Main St. in Moraine and driving to the Dixie Twin Drive-In on North Dixie Drive in Dayton. The cruise will leave from Moraine at 6:25 p.m.

JUNE 12-13

CINCINNATI CONCOURS D’ELEGANCE. The Cincinnati Concours d’ Elegance a world class exhibition in motoring excellence. The Concours consists of a weekend of events for car lovers and culminates in the Cincinnati Concours d’ Elegance. Cars are displayed in the formal gardens of historic Ault Park, with a classic pavilion overlooking the show field, hosting an automotive art show, brunch and beer garden. Tickets for all weekend events can now be purchased online at https://www.ohioconcours.com. Advance-purchase discounted car show tickets are available online through May 31, 2021. Additional details on the weekend of events and COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with local and state guidelines will be available soon at https://ohioconcours.com. For more information and to see the 2019 show experience, go to https://ohioconcours.com. Proceeds benefit Juvenile Arthritis programs of The Arthritis Foundation.

JUNE 20

ROLLING ’50S CLASSICS FATHER’S DAY SPECTACULAR. This car show and swap meet will be held on June 20 at 10 a.m. at the Darke County Fairgrounds, St. Rt. 49 in Greenville. The cost to show a car is $10, and spectators pay $2. There will be a live DJ playing ’50s and ’60s music, and there will be drive-thru judging.

AUG. 28

CAESAR FORD RANGER CLASSIC. This cruise-in will take place Saturday, Aug. 28 at Caesar Ford Park on Stringtown Road in Xenia. Cars can register from noon to 2 p.m. with the judging beginning at 2 p.m. Also included for the day will be an oldies concert on the main stage with the popular Van-Dells. No chairs are needed. Ending the night will be a feature film, drive-in style and will be chosen by the public. The movie starts at approximately 8:30 p.m. For more information call 937-562-6440.