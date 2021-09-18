Throwback styling

Inside, this Volvo earns its high praise and luxury label with an interior that is simply gorgeous. My tester was appointed with the Lounge Package ($2,800 cost) which brings with it Nappa leather upholstery, a tailored dashboard, power cushion extensions and seats that can be adjusted for almost any body build in full comfort. Heated and cooled front seats are always appreciated. The touch points are spectacular showing that Volvo still knows a thing or two about luxury vehicles.

Truth be told, the interior is so nice, some of the other European luxury brands as well as the Japanese brands could take a page from Volvo in how to make a quality and comfortable interior. Road noise is non-existent inside this luxury wagon.

My tester was the base model, T5. As such it had a starting price of $45,450, making it competitively priced against the other European luxury models and the Asian luxury brands too. With several packages added to it, the final MSRP for my tester creeped up to $57,290.

Fuel economy for the AWD V60 is 22 mpg/city and 31 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of mixed driving, I averaged nearly 25 mpg.

I guess I’m an oddball or I have an appreciation for the days of the past, but I still like station wagons. So this 2021 Volvo V60 Cross Country really resonated with me. Throwback Thursday aside, it has all those great qualities, the old-school vibe, but also all the modern flare and luxury you could want in any car or station wagon.

2021 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5