Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe opens Friday in Beavercreek outside of Mall at Fairfield Commons

“Through our U.S. and international travels, we have had the opportunity to experience unique flavors that have not been explored in this area,” said Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager. “We are excited to welcome guests and share our passion for food with everyone.”

Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe is an extension of the El Toro brand.

“We’re a local, family-owned business from Dayton,” Alvarez said. “Since we don’t want to move far away from each other... we’re going to create different concepts in order to have more opportunities to grow.”

The owners have fully remodel the 5,000-square-foot space to create a cozy and vibrant atmosphere for customers to grab a coffee and pastry while they sit and work or to meet up with friends and family for brunch and mimosas. The cafe is equipped with charging stations and Wi-Fi.

Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe has partnered with several renowned chefs that specialize in bakery and breakfast options.

The cafe offers a mix of traditional breakfast items such as eggs, bacon, pancakes and French toast, as well as modern twists of avocado toasts, chicken and waffles, pancake tacos and various brunch sandwiches.

Must-try sandwiches include:

The Bavarian (artisan sourdough bread, bratwurst, breakfast sausage, mozzarella cheese, caramelized onion, mixed greens and Toasted mayo)

The Korean (brioche bun, hand-breaded fried chicken, coleslaw, Korean BBQ sauce and Toasted mayo)

The Sunny Madame (smoked ham, over-easy egg, creamy cheese sauce and mixed greens)

The cafe also has unique global fare such as shakshuka or chilaquiles. Pastries, scones, cookies and breads are made in-house, from scratch.

Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe has a full espresso bar with specialty drinks such as the Toasted Latte, Hot Cinnamon Mocha or Iced Strawberry Latte. Cocktails, draft beer, teas and fresh juices are available as well.

MORE DETAILS

The restaurant held a soft opening for friends and family 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe is then opening 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily with a grand opening planned for Nov. 22.

The owners have hired about 18 employees for this location and are still accepting applications for baristas and servers.

For more information, visit www.toastedbrunchbarandcafe.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@toasted.brunch.cafe).