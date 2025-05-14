Tony & Pete’s in Dayton features sandwich with Molly Baz’s dill pickle mayo

Baz, a well known cookbook author and recipe developer, is the founder of Ayoh! — a sauce brand featuring a collection of mayo-based “sando sauces.”

“During the pandemic, Molly found herself, like all of us; stuck at home, making sandwiches and staving off boredom,” the website states. “She noticed she was spending an inordinate amount of time chopping herbs, dicing peppers, slicing pickles, and whisking aiolis, all in service of creating the perfect sando. No one’s got time for those types of shenanigans, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.”

Sando sauces offered on the brand’s website include:

Original Mayo

Dill Pickle Mayo

Hot Giardinayo

Tangy Dijonayo

“Our Sando Sauces start with ultra creamy mayo, and get packed with big flavor, big texture ingredients like pickles, spices, herbs, and vinegars to create a one-stop sauce for sandwich slathering success,” the website states.

The sauces can be used on sandwiches, but customers are encouraged to try it on burgers or to dip nuggets and veggies in it.

Ayoh! is cage-free, non-GMO and gluten-free.

The brand is expecting the sandwich to be available at Tony & Pete’s, located at 129 E. Third St., through May 16 or sold out.

For more information, visit eatayoh.com or the brand’s Instagram or TikTok pages (@eatayoh).