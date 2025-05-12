Dayton food truck to collaborate with Gather by Ghostlight for pop-up restaurant

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our vision of old school steakhouses blended and remixed into a modern world food and eclectic concept,” said Brian Johnson, who owns the food truck with Alisha Bergsten of Bae’s Bakery. “The menus will probably be changing a lot over our three weekend run to reflect what is fresh, delicious, and inspiring to us.”

Dayton Street Snacks debuted earlier this month with a full menu of omelets, cheddar bae burger sliders, cinnamon rolls on a stick, deviled eggs and much more.

With this new pop-up restaurant, they’re planning to offer a number of themed nights and special events including a “Cocktail Party.”

The party on May 23 will feature more than 25 different bites to try over a two hour period, in addition to a full menu of cocktails, wine, and nonalcoholic options.

Tickets start at $45 with seatings at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Drinks are not included in ticket price.

“We can’t wait to serve all of our friends, or soon to be friends, in downtown Dayton,” Johnson said. “Our menu will include everything from prime rib and crab cakes to cheddar bae burger sliders, grits bowls, and a whole selection of appetizers, salads, desserts and sides.”

Gather by Ghostlight is located at 37 W. Fourth St. in the Arcade’s Fourth Street Building.

To make a reservation, visit daytonstreetsnacks.com. More information and menu updates will be available on the food truck’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@daytonstreetsnacks).