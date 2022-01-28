Death of 3-year-old Trotwood girl ruled a homicide

Trinity Elam died of a gunshot wound to the head on Dec. 16 at an apartment in the 200 block of Outer Belle Road. Her father, 22-year-old Nico Elam, also died of a gunshot wound to head. Harshbarger ruled the father’s death a suicide.

Around 2:45 a.m., Trotwood police responded to the apartment on a report that a child had bee shot, according to a media release.