Veterans car show set for Sept. 11

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH SEPT. 27

MONDAY NIGHT CRUISE-IN. There will be a weekly cruise-in every Monday night through Sept. 27 from 5-9 p.m. in New Carlisle. It will be in the parking lots of Park National Bank, Brethren Church and April’s Pet Grooming.

EVERY SATURDAY THROUGH OCT. 9

CARS & COFFEE. This car show will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at COhatch on South Fountain Avenue in Springfield. The show is presented by The Detail Garage, COhatch, RC Enterprises and Visit Greater Springfield.

EVERY THIRD SATURDAY STARTING MAY 15 THROUGH OCT. 16

CARS & COFFEE. This event will be every third Saturday starting on May 15 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held rain or shine at Liberty Center 7160 Taylor St. in Liberty Township. The show is hosted by the Tri-State Mustang/Ford Club and sponsored by Insurance Auto Auctions. The events are open to the public and all makes and models are welcome. Come have some coffee and see some cool cars.

Caption The Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Show from 2020. CONTRIBUTED

EVERY FRIDAY THROUGH OCT. 29

RIP RAP ROADHOUSE CRUISE-IN. There will be a Friday night cruise-in at Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton. The cruise-in will be every Friday through Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to sunset. There is over three acres of parking. You can dine inside, outside or at your car. For more information visit ripraproadhouse.com or call 937-236-4329.

SEPT. 4

MIAMI VALLEY APPARATUS SHOW. The 25th annual Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Show is set for Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for adults ages 18-59 is $12, $10 for seniors, $8 for children ages 10-17, and free for children under 3 and Carillon Park Members. Once you enter Carillon Park you will not only see some great antique fire apparatus from the 1800s through the 1900s, but you will also be amazed by the buildings and displays throughout this historical park. Bring the entire family for a “step back in time.” Kettle corn and food will be available. A fire-related flea market will be held in the parking lot. For more information, follow us on Facebook or call 937-855-2479.

SEPT. 11

VETERANS CAR SHOW. The Veterans Car Show will be held during the annual Troy Fish and Game Show on Sept. 11 starting at 9 a.m. with sign ins. The event will take place at 2618 Lefevre Road in Troy. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. All the proceeds from the event goes to Honor Flight, USO and the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. The entry fee is $5 for veterans and $10 for non-veterans. There will be an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. The cost is $7. There will also be drawings and door prizes.

Caption The Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Show from 2020. CONTRIBUTED

SEPT. 12

WAGS AND WHEELS. The Wags and Wheels car show will be held on Sept. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. at Rip Rap Roadhouse at 6024 Rip Rap Road in Dayton. The Miami Valley Pit Crew will be there for an afternoon of raffles, cars, motorcycles and adoptable dogs.

SEPT. 25

ANNUAL TRI-STATE CRUISE. This cruise will start at 10:30 a.m. at Payne Recreation Center in Moraine at 3800 Main St. We will be leaving by 11:45 a.m. All cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. The event is also kid friendly. The cruise will drive 161 miles of excellent roads that will span over three states Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and include two ferry boat rides across the Ohio River. The route will comprise beautiful country back roads, some very twisty roads, and lastly, end with some freeway cruising back toward Dayton. The cruise will be around six to nine hours long, depending on the group’s size. The event will go on rain or shine. You need to bring $20 cash to cover the cost of the ferry boat rides. Please have food, drinks and snacks for when we stop at any checkpoints along the route. Also, bring a walkie talkie, if you have one.

SEPT. 26

KETTERING AMERICAN LEGION POST 598 CRUISE-IN. The next Kettering American Legion Post 598 cruise-in in the park is Sunday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5700 Kentshire Drive. Admission is free. The event is open to cars, trucks, motorcycles, old tractors, racing boats and more. For more information, call 937-433-9327.

OCT. 2

DFC CAR SHOW. The Dayton 1st Church will hold a car show Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7031 N. Main St. in Dayton. The entry fee is $10. Dash plaques will go to the first 50 entries. Free admission for spectators. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. This event is family friendly.

OCT. 2

CLASSIC CAR SHOW IN TRENTON. A classic car show will be held during the City of Trenton’s Fall Fest 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 3-6 p.m. Judging begins at 3 p.m. Preregistration is required. To register contact Sharon Leichman at sharon@trentonoh.gov or 513-988-6304 ext. 150. Trophies, door prizes and dash plaques will be awarded. The Fall Fest will also include vendors, food trucks, games and fireworks.