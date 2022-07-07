Voice of Business: Give young professionals a chance to ditch the desk

I learn from these leaders every day and in turn, I personally believe I have a responsibility to make sure they have every opportunity for success. It’s my responsibility to provide the same experiences and professional risk-taking opportunities I once had as a 24-year-old.

Creating an environment where YPs have the chance to meet internal and external business leaders is a must. Forcing them out of their comfort zones and into situations where they network with others, carry on interpersonal conversations, and build relationships, is essential. It might make them uncomfortable today, but they will appreciate it tomorrow. We will build the community and our YPs will hustle it.

Dayton business leaders have a reputation of coming together in this community to create change. Now, we must use this skill to protect one of our greatest resources and the next generation of business leaders in this community.

We have to fill the pipeline, but it can’t be done sitting at a desk. Let’s come together to find a way to invest in our next generation of leadership, build a system that allows them to connect in-person with peers, and give them an environment ripe with opportunity.

Chris Kershner is the CEO and president of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.