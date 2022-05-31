VOICE OF BUSINESS: Lobbying a key to Dayton region’s business success

No matter who wins the political contests this fall, one thing will remain constant: Our region’s voice in Columbus and Washington, D.C. is more important now than it has ever been. As a matter of fact, lobbying isn’t only important for the Dayton region, it is a fundamental freedom protected in the United States Constitution. The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states that anyone has the right to “petition” the government; the right to address grievances of the government and request action of the government without fear of punishment or reprisal - translated into today’s layman’s terms: “lobbying the government.”

Legislators and government officials can’t be the experts on everything, nor should they try to be. They were elected to represent their constituents. Therefore, they rely on lobbyists, business associations and individuals to educate them on policies and help them craft good legislation. Everyone has the right to make their case, but it’s my job to make sure the pro-business voice is louder and makes more sense for the future of Ohio than the anti-business voice. As the saying goes, “if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.”