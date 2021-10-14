Voter Guide: Beavercreek City School District

Education: Ph.D. in electrical engineering from University of Michigan

Current Employment: Chief technologist for systems engineering solutions in Ball Aerospace

Community Involvement: Cub Scouts Pack 68, FIRST Lego League, Wright State University Computer Science and Engineering Advisory Board, Center for Surveillance Research voting member, IEEE.

Why are you seeking elected office? Beavercreek is home to thousands of military families and is a thriving, diverse community of multi-generational families. Our community provides great opportunities for my children, so I hope to contribute back by serving in this role. My objectives are to ensure an accessible, world-class education in STEM and other foundational skills; maintain a vibrant slate of activities including sports, arts and service; and prepare all students to excel in a rapidly changing world.

Why should voters elect you? I have proven my commitment to the Beavercreek community and education over my nearly 12 years as a resident. I am passionate about our children’s education and have the skills that would help our board of education be effective.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Help our community better understand the budgetary needs of our schools and the impact that levies have on education. 2. Include, welcome, and celebrate the uniqueness of each student. Celebrate Beavercreek’s diversity. 3. Empower educators to embrace new educational techniques that help our schools keep pace with a rapidly changing economy. Prepare students for the modern world with several career paths and science and information literacy.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. Work with the district’s new communications director to create a communication plan that focuses on key points of common misunderstanding and targets those points with simple messaging. 2. Support the school’s current Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion planning, which is just getting started. Work with the school’s communications director to help concerned residents understand the benefits of DEI. 3. Work with the administration and build a relationship of trust so that teachers have confidence they’re supported to explore new learning strategies.

Anything else? Board of education is a four year term. Please look at the candidates with the understanding that we will get through COVID. We need board members with a long-term vision, collaboration and strategic planning skills.

Krista Hunt

City: Beavercreek

Education: Bachelor’s of science in psychology, business minor from Wright State University

Current Employment: NextGen ministry assistant at First Baptist Church of Kettering

Community Involvement: Fairbrook PTO, 2009-2018 (volunteer coordinator, vice president, staff appreciation chair); Ankeney PTO, 2018-present (staff appreciation chair); Ferguson Hall; Citizens for Beavercreek Schools, 2013-present (executive board, volunteer coordinator); Shoes4theShoeless volunteer, 2014-present; Kids & Youth Ministry volunteer at FBC Kettering, 2010-present

Why are you seeking elected office? Since 2014, I have faithfully served this community as a voice for parents, an advocate for staff and a partner in our community. Since my kids started school, I have been active volunteering in their classrooms, as a part of the PTO, etc. My family and I have volunteered with Shoes4theShoeless, a faith-based nonprofit that provides shoes and socks to children in need since 2013. During my time serving on the Beavercreek board, the district has built the Beavercreek Preschool Center, updated many buildings and created a new master facilities plan (currently on pause due to the pandemic). We have increased transparency and open communication with the district. We hired Paul Otten, about five years ago, who has invested himself in forming relationships and open communication with all stakeholders. We hired Penny Rucker, who has been honored by the state auditor for excellence in reporting each year since her hiring and implemented Ohio Checkbook for our district’s finances. My focus is, and always will be, making this district the best possible place for kids to gain the experience and opportunities to make them the most successful later in life. Whether it is academics, athletics, performing arts or civic opportunities, our students deserve the best this community has to offer them. In 2015, in partnership with our character education committee, I developed the SHINE award, which recognizes students of exemplary character. It is critical to elect and keep trusted, experienced leaders with a proven track record of doing the right thing.

Why should voters elect you? I have faithfully served this community for eight years. I provide a parent perspective. I am trusted and respected by community members and staff. I have an excellent working relationship with my fellow board members and our district administration.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? My top priority is always providing the best possible educational experience to our students while caring for the whole child. Beyond that, continuing open, honest and transparent dialogue with our stakeholders (students/families, staff and our community) and supporting our staff.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Over my eight years on the board, I have built collaborative relationships with leaders in our district. This has allowed us to have honest and candid conversations about what is best for our students, staff and community. I will continue to build upon those relationships and seek input from our community to keep the district moving in the right direction.

Anything else? Our character education program, which began in 2005, is so important to me and one of the things I love most as a parent in this district. I saw many avenues for kids to be recognized for academic, athletic, arts and music accomplishments, but there wasn’t a formal system in place to recognize students of exemplary character. I wanted to be sure we were recognizing kids who were kind, helpful, responsible, trustworthy and inclusive of others. After all, if you graduate with a list of accomplishments but are not a good citizen of the community, we haven’t done our job as a school district. In partnership with our Student Services department, I created the SHINE Award. Students are honored for consistently displaying at least two of the following character qualities: citizenship, caring, trustworthiness, fairness, respect and responsibility. I am proud that our district is focused on serving and encouraging the whole child in our quest for excellence in education.

Allison Lindsay

City: Beavercreek Twp.

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Brigham Young University, geography major, history minor

Current Employment: Stay-at-home mom

Community Involvement: Point-of-contact for military families with deployed spouse; headed my church’s women’s ministry; Family Readiness Group leader for 70+ military families; co-founded women’s group to assist newly resettled refugees; assist women in at-risk/crisis pregnancies

Why are you seeking elected office? I want to be a voice for parents and taxpayers.

Why should voters elect you? I am a military wife and mom of five young children; four are in school. My daughter, Esther, has Down syndrome. My son, Owen, has a speech delay. My children’s varying needs and my perspective as a military wife are the greatest assets I bring to school board.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Voice for parents and taxpayers 2. Allowing parents to make health choices for their children 3. Transparency in curriculum development

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? We need to have open, public discussion on crafting better, empathetic COVID policies. Right now, there is no board discussion taking place. This is the first step to doing what’s right. Along with the superintendent, work as a board to ensure a transparent process for selecting curriculum, supplemental materials, programs, etc. Nothing should be promoted by our schools without someone first reviewing it. Allow the superintendent latitude to implement that process. Always remember, parents and taxpayers are the reason our schools exist. Parents will make the best choices for their child. Allow them the freedom to do so. Be respectful and wise with taxpayer money.

Anything else? Learn more and contact at Facebook: Allison Lindsay for Beavercreek Board of Education Instagram: @Lindsay4BOE Email: lindsay4BOE@gmail.com

Jo Ann Rigano

Credit: Dez Santana

City: Beavercreek

Education: Master’s in education from University of Dayton

Current Employment: President of the Beavercreek Board of Education

Community Involvement: Clark State Colleges Foundation Board, where I am the chair of the Resource Development Committee; member of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance; Beavercreek Women’s League member and on the Scholarship Committee and past president; and member of the Bella Village Lodge.

Why are you seeking elected office? As a former educator, I believe that children are the future leaders of our country. They must attain the best education possible. One of my goals as a board member is to provide all students, teachers and staff with the resources they need to get the best education. To that end, another goal is ensure that the district communicates with, and is transparent and honest with all stakeholders: parents, employees and taxpayers.

Why should voters elect you? I was an educator for 31 years. During my tenure on the school board, our schools have increased innovative initiatives, increased transparency, improved district leadership, and enhanced school-communication relations. In the future I am committed to the safety and well-being of our students and staff, continuing transparency, continuing accountability, continuing open and honest two-way communication, using taxpayer dollars wisely, providing students and staff the resources they need to offer the best possible education, exploring an online classroom.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? My top three priorities are continuing success in academic achievement; safety; accountability, transparency, and community engagement. Academic achievement: We aspire for our students to go above and beyond the standard in all subject areas. There are many elective courses at the high school. There are dedicated art, music and physical education classes in all the elementaries, which is not typical for all school districts in Ohio. Beavercreek High School curriculum provides our students a wide variety of courses in each genre that are not only innovative and student-centered but prepares them for tomorrow’s jobs. Safety: We have to keep our kids in school in order for them to be academically successful. Masking, social distancing, when possible, and vaccines have helped reduce quarantines. Triad of Trust: Without accountability, transparency and community engagement, there can’t be trust. During my tenure on the board, our schools have increased innovative initiatives to improve transparency, improve district leadership and enhance school-community relations. Examples include: display of all district expenditures on OhioCheckbook.com; website Talk to Us Button; Board Book and board meetings on gocreek.org; use of community engagement strategies for hiring the superintendent; and, developing the five-year strategic plan.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? The plan is a process for all priorities. The board works as one body. They must collaborate to identify the needs or the issues. They must consider all sides of the issues, the community’s input, and the use of expert evidence and facts. We have to continue with what we’ve been doing in the past. Academic achievement: We must make sure our teachers are given the tools they need to provide our students with the best education; provide professional development; update new trends and procedures; increase innovative programs; hire the best people. Safety: We know that in-person learning is important for students to learn. Guidance from the experts: Center for Disease Control, Ohio Department of Health, and Greene County Health Department is essential. We have to use our best judgment in analyzing the facts and follow a pathway to safety and well-being of students and staff, and academic success. Triad of Trust: We must continue to build relationships with everyone who has a stake in the school district - students and their parents; employees of the school district; and taxpayers who pay our bills. Seventy-five percent of our taxpayers don’t have students in our schools, so we must be good stewards of their money by not asking for any more than what we need. We need to continue to assess our strategic plan and continue to hold our superintendent and treasurer accountable through annual evaluations.

Anything else? I have never had a hidden agenda running for the board. People who know me know that while they may not get the answer to their question that they wanted, they know that I will always tell them the truth and they will always know where I stand on an issue. Moving forward, I commit to: the safety/well-being of our students/staff; continuing transparency and accountability; continuing open and honest two-way communication; using taxpayer dollars wisely; providing students/staff the resources they need to offer the best possible education; exploring an on-line classroom.

Mark Passage

City: Beavercreek

Education: Bachelor’s, Wright State University

Current Employment: Civilian in the U.S. Air Force

Community Involvement: none

Why are you seeking elected office? I would rather not, but the current political climate and school board policies are so toxic I have no choice but to get involved.

Why should voters elect you? I do not cower. If the situation is getting difficult, I will not hide behind other organizations’ recommendations. I will make decisions that are best for our kids health and education.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Transparency, accountability and parents’ rights.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I want to review all of the school programs individually to locate waste. Propose a new bylaw that will limit current and future school boards from mandating any medical devices or medicine.

Anything else? I am a write-in candidate, so please remember my name or write it down before you vote. I served in the Army Airborne Infantry, I was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq. I know what it means to serve in difficult times. I believe the government works best when its authority is limited. I believe voters make the best decisions when provided all the information. Lastly, I believe we are all created equal under God, and our individual rights are gifted to us by God and not the government. We the people wrote laws to limit government so our God-given rights cannot be curbed, infringed or taken.