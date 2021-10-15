Voter Guide: Beavercreek Twp. Trustee

No response

Tom Kretz

Credit: Easterling Studios

Education: Some College, Wright State University and Bowling Green State University

Current Employment: Executive VP and partner in the largest independent real estate brokerage in the region

Community Involvement: Board chair of Beavercreek Twp. Board of Trustees, Miami Valley Military Affairs Association, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Executive Committee, SCORE Dayton, Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, Dayton Area Board of Realtors, Cincinnati Area Board of Realtors, Ohio Board of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, International Self Storage Association, Ohio Township Association, Beavercreek Impact Fee Appeals Board, Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture Advisory Board, Beavercreek City Schools Capital Projects Advisory Board, Coolidge Wall Co., L.P.A., Business Development Advisory Board, Dayton Chamber of Commerce

Why are you seeking elected office? My wife and I have lived in Beavercreek for the past 28 years, raised our family here, and have lived the American dream. I am committed to giving back to my community and using my unmatched business skills and experience to ensure Beavercreek Twp. stays safe and affordable, and is well managed, lean and efficient, and serves the needs of its taxpayers, citizens and businesses.

Why should voters elect you? In my 30 years of business experience, I’ve hired, trained and managed over 1,800 employees and contractors. I’m a partner in the largest independently owned real estate brokerage in southern Ohio. I’ve managed over 100 multimillion-dollar projects and negotiated thousands of contracts in my life. I’m a proven business owner and built several successful American-owned companies doing business in the U.S.A. and 38 other countries. I’m known as no-nonsense, all business and I don’t play games with taxpayer dollars. I’m also known for my attention to detail, problem solving skills and creative thinking. As trustee, I incorporated the Pledge of Allegiance at public meetings. I eliminated deficit spending and cut $800,000 in wasteful spending. I was appointed to represent taxpayers in Ohio Supreme Court and Greene County court cases -- and won! I formed the township’s Investment Oversight Committee and saved taxpayers over $600,000 in future taxes. I fought to increase critical funding for sheriff and ACE Task Force services to fight heroin and human trafficking. I helped negotiate nearly $3 million in savings on health care. I was on the ground assessing damage with fire, EMS and sheriff deputies the morning after the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, and provided steady leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure first responders had PPE and supplies, then delivered the new Fire Station 65 on time and under budget. My wife and I recently donated the flag and flagpole for Fire Station 65 to honor our firefighters, EMS, law enforcement and military.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Keep Taxes Low, while maintaining the same or better level of service to residents and businesses. 2. Fiscal responsibility and transparency. 3. Responsible development of the township, mindful of what makes the city of Beavercreek and Beavercreek Twp. so special.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. Continue to find creative new ways to avoid raising taxes, live within the township’s means and never settle for the status quo. 2. Continue running the township like I would my own business - lean, efficient and with a strong moral compass. 3. Work with landowners, farmers and developers to ensure responsible development while being mindful of landowner rights, neighboring resident needs and concerns, and the need to preserve what makes Beavercreek Twp. such a special to live, work raise a family, start and grow a business and call home.

Anything else? My wife, Kim, and I have been married 32 years, lived in Beavercreek for 28+ years, where we raised two sons who are both BHS alumni. Our oldest son, Joel, works as a manager of global finance for a multinational restaurant chain. Our younger son, Eric, is a captain and emergency medicine physician resident in the U.S. Air Force, stationed here at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.