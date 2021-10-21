Voter Guide: Bethel Township Trustee (Clark County)

Education: Bachelor’s of arts, University of Akron

Current Employment: Trustee in Bethel Twp., Clark County

Community Involvement: Bethel Twp. Trustee (20 years), Clark County Transportation Coordinating Committee (20 years), Clark County Local Emergency Planning Committee (15 years), Clark County Township Association secretary (four years)

Why are you seeking elected office? I have been a Bethel Township trustee for 20 years. I believe the knowledge and experience I have gained during this time enhanced my ability to fulfill the responsibilities of the office, and I look forward to continuing to serve in this position for another term.

Why should voters elect you? I have served the community diligently in the past, and I will continue to dedicate my time and energy to doing so in the future. I am frugal with our finances and currently have no debt. Our fire and EMS services are outstanding, our parks are clean and safe, and we maintain our roads to the best of our ability with our limited resources.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Continue to spend our limited resources wisely 2. Continue to work cooperatively with adjacent political entities to ensure positive development with equitable sharing of benefits 3. Continue to seek grant funding to enhance our ability to provide additional services.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. Spending resources wisely is a must for townships, as they do not have the luxury of an income tax for revenue. We triage our roads for needed maintenance, and often make difficult decisions rather than overextend our budget. A proposed replacement of storm sewers using American Recovery Plan funding will take some pressure off the road budget. 2. I have been involved in negotiations with the city of Huber Heights to modify and extend a Joint Economic Development agreement that is currently in place, and I have had preliminary contact with the city of New Carlisle to discuss a similar agreement. 3. We work closely with the Clark County Engineer’s Office when seeking grants. Our road paving projects this year were done with funding from an OPWC grant, matched 50/50 with money from our budget. This way we were able to pave twice what we otherwise could have done.

Anything else? Bethel Township, Clark County, is a great place to live. Let’s work together to make it even better!

Christopher D. Leapley

Education: University of Dayton, Juris Doctor; Wright State University, Bachelor’s; Tecumseh High School

Current Employment: Attorney

Community Involvement: Ohio State Bar Association; Greater Springfield Basketball Officials Association; Crystal Lakes Moose Lodge; Sacred Heart Parish; Springfield Arts Council Board of Directors and Executive Board (past member); Clark County Leadership Academy; Grandworks Foundation Board of Directors (past member); Sacred Heart Parish Council (past member); Western Clark County Business Coalition Board (past member)

Why are you seeking elected office? I am a lifelong resident of Bethel Township. I believe Bethel Township is the ideal place to live, work, play, worship and raise a family. And I am proud to say I do all of those things in our community. I want Bethel Township to be as good a place as it can be for all of its residents. And I believe it takes strong, servant leadership to make that happen. Bethel Township is at a critical point in its history. We as a township need to work hard to preserve our farmlands and rural identity while at the same time embracing change and the development opportunities that present themselves and directing them in such a way as to best benefit our community for the long-term. I think in order to really move Bethel Township into the next stage, we need new ideas and new leadership. Bethel Township has been well-served by a number of long-serving trustees, but I believe it is time to get new faces and new ideas in place.

Why should voters elect you? I will put the needs of the township and its voters first. As an attorney I am experienced at putting my own personal opinions and views aside in order to zealously advocate for my clients. The citizens of Bethel Township will benefit from that experience. I am also a proponent of servant leadership, a concept that is strongly taught in the Clark County Leadership Academy. This concept means you lead by serving others and serving the needs of others. As a strong servant leader, I will advocate for the needs of township residents, not just within the township but also at the county, state and even national level.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Although I have a number of priorities, the three most critical would be: 1. Easier communication between the trustees and their constituents. Residents of Bethel Township currently cannot access trustee meeting agendas or action points without attending a meeting in person. The trustees need to do more to facilitate open communication and educating the citizens of issues that the trustees are considering. 2. Advocate for the needs of the residents of Bethel Township, and ensure that citizens have access to the services and infrastructure they require. I will work hard with township leaders to ensure our first responders are well equipped, trained and most importantly feel appreciated for the work they do. 3. Promote responsible development and fiscal responsibility while maintaining and being a good steward of our rural traditions and farmland.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Although I touched on this above, I will do the following: 1. I will ensure all residents of the township have equal access to township agendas and action points. These will be readily available at township offices, and also online. This way residents know what their trustees are doing and can speak freely with elected leaders about what is going on in the township. 2. I will work with township leaders to ensure all employees and volunteers of the township have the resources, training and opportunities they need to best serve the residents of the township. I will also work with other governmental bodies, particularly at the county and state level to ensure that Bethel Township has access to all the opportunities and programs to which it is entitled. 3. I will work with regional leaders to make sure Bethel has as much input with respect to development in Bethel Township as possible. Current township leaders are not doing enough to make sure our voices are heard at the county level with respect to development in Bethel Township. We need to make sure we have a clear and defined development plan and take steps to obtain more control over development in Bethel Township.

Anything else? As an attorney I have worked for over a decade in areas of the law that directly translate to the workings of the township, including representing local governments. I will bring that knowledge and experience to the role of township trustee.

Don Minton

Education: High school

Current Employment: Retired

Community Involvement: Local Emergency Planning Committee Clark County

Why are you seeking elected office? I am seeking elected office to represent the residents of Bethel Township and continue to aid in the responsible handling of tax dollars, working closely with other community leaders, and providing the best Fire/EMS and sheriff response times and service.

Why should voters elect you? I am a Tecumseh High School graduate and have been a lifelong resident of Bethel Township. I will continue to strive to advocate and be a voice of reason for Bethel Township.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? If elected, I will continue to strive for the best Fire/EMS and sheriff protection, keeping the parks clean and safe for children and families, and making sure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I am willing to support the Fire/EMS chief, ensuring up-to-date equipment to serve the community and keeping close communication with the sheriff’s office. I am actively involved with the park cleanups and strive to include community involvement. Lastly, I will set spending priorities when it comes to taxpayer dollars, and continue to impede on wasteful and unnecessary spending.

Anything else? I have been a Bethel Township trustee for eight years and ask for your continued support.