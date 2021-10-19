Voter Guide: Bethel Township Trustee (Miami County)

No response

Carolyn Walsh Wright

No response

Kama L. Dick

Education: Sinclair Community College

Current Employment: Kandi Enterprises LTD LLC; Home Experts Realty

Community Involvement: Bethel Board of Education

Why are you seeking elected office? For over 30 years I have lived in Bethel Township with my husband, Dave, on his family’s farm. We have had four generations attend Bethel schools. Previously I was honored to serve on our board of education. I have always loved our community and our rural way of life. That way of life is now threatened by annexation. We have voted for the same people over and over again. We voted a 3.8 mill economic levy in. We have paid thousands of dollars for several strategic plans over the years. None of this has worked. It’s time for a change.

Why should voters elect you? I’ve been committed to my community for over 30 years. I served four years on the school board because I cared about our kids receiving a quality education. In 2020 the current trustees voted to rezone farm ground for high density housing. I didn’t believe at the time this was the direction our community wanted to go in. I along with several other Bethel citizens worked tirelessly to get a referendum on the ballot to reverse that decision. The voters spoke and agreed with us. The trustee’s decision was reversed by 77% of Bethels voters. I want to work with my Bethel family to keep our rural way of life.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Transparency, so there are no secrets from our community. Increased communication, so everybody knows what’s going on around us. Investigate why annexation still is such a prevalent issue for our community.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I want the people to know about what’s coming before our trustees. I won’t hide issues in secret workshop sessions. We have communication tools in place that are underutilized. This needs to change, we need to do a better job of communicating with our Bethel family. I would like to explore why previous strategic plans and money from the 3.8 mill economic levy haven’t stopped annexation.

Anything else? I have worked hard over the years for our community. I want to continue to work for all of us in this township. I value the Bethel way of life. When I’m elected please share your opinion with me. It will matter to me, I want to hear from you.

Lorna Furderer

Education: Hondros College, real estate

Current Employment: Real estate professional with HER Realtors; administrative assistant in development services for the city of Fairborn

Community Involvement: Bethel Township Zoning Board, president of the Bethel Township Historical Society, board member Vesting Group of Ohio Law Enforcement K9 Association, speaker for Abolition Ohio

Why are you seeking elected office? Professionalism, integrity, love of where I live, and dedication to keeping our township immersed in our rural heritage is my main reason for running for trustee. We need professionalism, dedication and understanding of the residents and what they want, as we all moved here for the rural amenities and feel. The trustees need to work with neighboring jurisdictions, not alienate them.

Why should voters elect you? As a long time resident, I have worked in the township for 21 years, both at a veterinary office and at Bowman & Landes Turkey Farm. I am the founder and president of our township’s historical society since inception in 2000, on the zoning board for 10/11 years, and have been the zoning chair for the last four years. I have worked, volunteered and been very active in our township as long as we have lived here. I think the dedication to working where you live, and being of service to where you live, shows that I really have the best interests of our township at heart.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Priority No. 1 is always listening to the residents and what they would like to see done -- always. Second is working on the looming annexation. Third is looking at other ways of economic development to prevent annexation.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? For the first, it is merely being there and listening, taking to heart what your neighbors and residents are saying, and acting on it. Secondly, the annexation request that popped up just as election time arrived -- it has not been pretty in the way the current administration has related to Huber Heights and vice versa. There needs a more professional and tactful way to relate on this. Third -- with being in real estate and working in development services, I have the contacts and know different parties involved in economic development across the Miami Valley. There are many avenues we need to look at to not have hundreds, if not a thousand, homes adding to the school district and taking away the “small school” feel we have. We can look at redeveloping our Community Improvement Corporation to assist with developing our southern edge that most benefits the township and the landowners.

Anything else? For the voters in Bethel Township (Miami County), I would like them to know that I come from a farm family. Having been involved in 4H, FFA and Farm Bureau, we are entrusted to be good stewards of our land, and to be of service. There are some folks that run for office that only come out when the purpose serves them or they see an opportunity or a perceived weakness. I’ve been involved on many levels in our township, and am here for the long haul. I believe in longevity, working together, and listening. We are a community, and need to work together as one.

Julie Reese

Education: I graduated from Bethel High School in 1978. I attended the University of Cincinnati, where I earned a degree in information systems from the College of Business Administration. I am a techie but also have a great business background.

Current Employment: I spent over 30 years at the IBM Corporation, where I gained a wealth of experience as a software engineer, team leader, project manager, conference/trade show organizer and educator. I even spent some time in product marketing. Since retiring from the corporate world, I am enjoying farming and raising/showing cattle with my husband.

Community Involvement: I am currently a member of the Bethel Local Schools Board of Education (term ending December 2021). I have been a member of Bethel Township’s Board of Zoning Appeals and am currently a member of the township’s Zoning Commission. I am also the auxiliary president at the Tipp City Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2201. In addition, I am a member of the Farm Bureau, the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, and the American Hereford Association.

Why are you seeking elected office? I see the Bethel way of life slipping away at an alarming rate. I know change occurs, and I am not opposed to growth, I would just like to see plans laid for controlled growth. We should chart our own destiny, not allow outsiders to take the wheel. Our township land is being annexed by the city of Huber Heights and is being rapidly developed with a maximum density of houses. Our school system is struggling to keep up with the explosive growth, which produces 120-130 new students per year. The township recently received new petitions to annex another 233 acres to Huber. So, our current trustees have not stopped the annexation, despite them saying that they are doing all that they can to fight it. I am running to bring new ideas to the table to stop the annexation and slow the growth. I would also like to see improved communications and a true partnership between the trustees, Bethel schools, township residents, Miami County leadership, Huber Heights and developers.

Why should voters elect you? I have a broad business background and extensive experience as a project manager, including planning, budgeting, scheduling, organizing, negotiating, communicating, problem solving and prioritizing – all skills needed to be a versatile and effective trustee. I have been involved with the township for years - I was a member of the township’s Board of Zoning Appeals, so I am familiar with our zoning codes and how to enforce them. I am currently a member of the township’s Zoning Commission, where we consider requests to re-zone properties. I am also currently a school board member, which has given me great insight as to the effect of rapid growth upon the schools and what goes into keeping up with the large quantity of new students. I possess the skills, knowledge and diverse background needed to be able to handle any situation that may arise as a trustee. I will take the time to research the issues and consider all viewpoints and all pros and cons before making a decision or passing a resolution.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Stop further annexation. 2. Slow growth and preserve open spaces and farmland. 3. Adopt a policy of open communications and create partnership-style relationships with all stakeholders.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? 1. I will stop further annexation by proactively working with land owners to find them profitable alternatives. I will also actively pursue looking for developers who may be interested in working with us on types of construction other than just housing on postage-stamp size lots. Annexation is the biggest threat to our rural lifestyle. Not only is the growth overwhelming our school system and our roads, but it is changing our “country” feel to a “city” feel. 2. I will endorse a land use plan that preserves farmland and open space and slows growth to reduce the burden on Bethel schools and our road system. I will ask for a recommendation from the township zoning boards to increase the minimum number of acres and road frontage requirements for building new houses and to align our zoning code with our land use plan. I would also like to pursue possible tax advantages to encourage farm owners to keep their open ground and develop a program to assist next generation farmers to buy farmland of their own. 3. I will ensure information flows in a truthful, forthright and transparent manner from the trustees to the public. I will openly invite and value community input and engage in open discussion of the issues in a respectful and professional manner. I will work more closely with Bethel Local Schools, land owners, land developers, and the leaders of Huber Heights. I will form a “Land and Lifestyle Preservation” committee to advise the trustees.

Anything else? Just repeating the words “I will fight to stop annexation” will, in fact, not stop annexation. This is how we arrived at more annexation petitions. The current trustees have had years to stop what they knew was coming. They had their shot but now it is the time for new ideas, out-of-the-box thinking, and a fresh perspective, some of which I listed above. If you agree, please elect me and we will start a fresh pursuit to preserve our land and our rural lifestyle. If you vote for the incumbent trustees, you can only expect more of the same -- more development, more annexation, more traffic, more ignoring of ideas and concerns from the community, more overcrowding at our schools. I would be honored to serve our community as a Bethel Township trustee and would do so with common sense, integrity, passion, sincerity and conviction. I am not afraid to fight for what is best for our township, our school, our community, and our rural way of life!