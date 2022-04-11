VOTER GUIDE: Butler County Juvenile Court Judge Republican candidates

Daniel Phillips

City: Monroe

Education: J.D., University of Cincinnati, 2005; B.A., Ohio State University, 2001

Employment: Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, January 2006 - present

Community involvement: Butler County Bar Association Board of Directors, 2012-2109; Butler County Republican Party Executive Committee, 2006-2014; Butler County Republican Party Central Committee, 2014-2021; Fraternal Order Of Police Ohio Lodge 38 member 2006-present; Jewish Family Services of Greater Cincinnati Board of Directors, 2012-2018; city of Monroe Income Tax Committee; City of Monroe Audit Committee.

Why are you seeking elected office? I seek to become juvenile court judge to help rehabilitate juvenile offenders and protect abused and/or neglected children.

Why should voters elect you? Voters should elect me due to my vast courtroom experience, passion for the work and strong conservative principles.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Rehabilitate juvenile criminal offenders so they never see the adult system, 2. protect abused and neglected children, 3. ensure justice is accomplished in all cases.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Work with all involved stakeholders, listen to what needs changed, what could be changed or improved, and be responsive to the needs of the court and litigants.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I am the endorsed Republican candidate, supported by Prosecutor Michael Gmoser, Sheriff Richard Jones, and many others.