Voter Guide: Butler Twp. Trustee

Education: M.S., Xavier University

Current Employment: Butler Twp. Trustee

Community Involvement: Board of Directors for Community Blood Bank/Community Tissue Services chairman, Board of Directors-Lions Eye Bank of West Central Ohio

Why are you seeking elected office? As the current Butler Twp. trustee, I am running for reelection to continue the important work we have accomplished during my tenure. Working closely with Trustees Mike Lang and Missy Pruszynski, we have made community safety a priority by increasing our police department to 20 full-time officers. I am committed to continuing the growth of our York Commons/Miller Lane Business District. The district provides over $2 million of income to the township. Monies are used to support police, fire and road maintenance. In 2021 citizens will see a rebranding of Miler Lane. We have begun the study to address traffic flow, lighting and pedestrian traffic with the goal of making Butler Twp. a destination for people who want to stay, dine and shop. Finally, I am committed to the long-term financial stability of the township. During 2021, we paid off the bond ($1 million) for the township community center/fire department. Our finance committee will continue to review and provide guidance to the trustees on budget issues.

Why should voters elect you? During my tenure as your trustee, I am proud to have helped lead a number of accomplishments that have benefited our township, including increasing our police department to 20 full-time officers become more visible in our community; to maintain the cleaning of our streets, clearing of the roadways during the winter and resurfacing many of our residential streets by our maintenance department; providing support to our fire department, insuring that they have the equipment to respond to requests for service.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? Butler Twp. is a $20 million business. As your trustee I have a proven record of managing large scale government operations. I will ensure Butler Twp. operates within our means, spending taxpayer dollars wisely. Continue to work with the Miller Lane Business District by investing the $2 million per year the district generates. This includes improving the roadway, lighting and access to our businesses making the district a safe place for people to visit. Continue to provide the highest level of service by our public safety agencies ensuring safe neighborhoods by making Butler Twp. better.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I will continue to attend and work with Butler Twp.’s Budget Commission, ensuring that township residents have a voice on how the township spends its limited resources. I will continue working closely with our administrator and department heads, ensuring that their elected trustees operate the township effectively and within budget. I will continue to work to improve the Miller Lane Business District by working with the business managers ensuring a safe clean environment.

Anything else? I ask your support for my reelection as Butler Twp. trustee.

Don Birdsall

Education: B.S. mechanical engineering

Current Employment: Retired

Community Involvement: Butler Twp. Board of Zoning Appeals, Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce, elected to Englewood City Council, endorsed by the Ohio Citizens PAC

Why are you seeking elected office? I’m running for Butler Twp. trustee because I feel the township needs strong leadership to successfully deal with issues facing it now and in the immediate future. With my qualifications and experience, I feel I can provide the needed leadership to move the township forward through existing challenges and to prepare for the future.

Why should voters elect you? Because I think I am the best qualified candidate to be a trustee. I have career long experience in management of small and large organizations, I have been elected to local government and served 10 years, I currently service on the Butler Twp. Board of Zoning Appeals, and I have been attending Butler Twp. trustee meetings over the past year to learn what’s going on and to prepare for taking office.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? First priority is the Miller Lane/North Dixie Drive business area. If businesses are successful, the township is successful -- it’s a win-win. The township needs to step up and provide clean, well-lit streets, well maintained roads, and adequate police protection to create an appealing destination for local patrons and interstate travelers. Second priority is to eliminate through traffic of heavy trucks on rural township roads. The increasing truck traffic around the airport industrial properties does not need to spill over onto township roads and endanger residents. Third priority is safe drinking water for all residents. Contaminated wells must be made safe or alternate water supplies provided to residents.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Miller Lane/North Dixie Drive Business Area: There is currently a study underway to determine what the Miller Lane area should look like and any changes to the roads. While the study may be helpful, I feel that cleaning the area up, adding street lights, and increasing police effectiveness can be done immediately by making the improvements important and applying the necessary efforts to make it happen. Things that are made important, get done. The truck traffic: I think signage and enforcement at the roads that lead into the township will go a long way into reducing the undesired traffic. Safe water: The township can take the lead in solving the water issues rather than depending on the county and other jurisdictions for solutions.

Anything else? I am prepared to begin making Butler Twp. a better place to live and work on day one.

Bryson Jackson

Education: Master’s of divinity, Cedarville University

Current Employment: Pastor at First Grace Church of Dayton; teacher at Vandalia-Butler Schools

Community Involvement: Vandalia-Butler Food Pantry organizer, Chamber of Commerce member, Vandalia-Butler Pastors Coalition organizer, FCA organizer

Why are you seeking elected office? As a resident of the northern rural community, I am extremely concerned about the water contamination, aggressive annexation and development taking place without the consent of the citizens. Also, Miller Lane is an untenable mess with high crime rates, homelessness, drugs and sex trafficking taking place in the hotels. Overall, the leaders need to take action on these matters before it is too late. Rather than complain, I believe I can be a part of the solution to these ongoing battles. My desire is to step up and serve the people well with integrity, transparency, and a dedication to moral standards of character and hard work.

Why should voters elect you? As a faith leader in the township, I will strengthen programs to help those in need and lead future relief efforts (like 2019 tornados). As a teacher in Vandalia-Butler Schools, I will mentor future leaders and work to see the next generation value our community and its legacy. As a fellow resident invested in our future, I will work to preserve our rural spaces and protect our water and natural resources and focus on making Butler Twp. a community where young families want to live, work and raise their families.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? I will work with township staff to develop a comprehensive 10-year plan re-organizing Miller Lane by cultivating infrastructure, combating ongoing crime, homelessness and sex trafficking to build a better community. I will stand against aggressive annexation and fight for your quality of life. I will increase transparency, upgrade messaging and media presence to enhance accessibility and participation from the people.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Miller Lane will require long-term collaboration with all departments and partnerships with faith-based programs and initiatives. I intend to help develop strong partnerships with drug rehab programs, homeless shelters and empower our police to take strong actions against sex crimes. I intend to immediately begin lobbying the city of Union, the EPA, and Montgomery County to come up with answers for the North Western rural community. I work with a team of social media, video and marketing experts who will immediately help us put new standards of media development in place to upgrade our messaging and increase communication in our neighborhoods.

Anything else? I cannot promise to be the solution to every problem we will face as a township. However, I can promise to work hard and bring a spirit of unity, transparency and accountability that will allow the township to thrive for the future of our families. My platform is one of serving and problem solving for it to truly be better in Butler.

Michael Alan Thein

Credit: Justin Spivey

Education: Bowling Green State University, Bachelor’s of science in business administration, 1987

Current Employment: Thein Financial Group owner

Community Involvement: Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce, 1998-present, member/board Member/Ambassador’s Committee/past president; Abbey Credit Union, 2001-present, board member/chairman of the board; Butler Twp., 2017-present, Board of Zoning Appeals volunteer and Budget Committee volunteer; Vandalia-Butler City Schools, 1998-present, various community advisory committees; Downtown Dayton Lions Club, 1992, member/board member, president; YMCA Indian Princesses, 1998-2005, board member/president; United Rehabilitation Services of Greater Dayton, 2002-2008, board member; Ducks Unlimited, organization and management of fundraising events for more than 30 years. Top 40 Under 40 2004, presented by the Dayton Business Journal; life member and 25-year qualifier Million Dollar Roundtable 2014; Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award nominee 2019 and 2020, presented by the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce

Why are you seeking elected office? The dynamics and community impact of the Miller Lane business district. Semi-truck traffic throughout Butler Twp. Groundwater contamination issues. Improve communication between township officials/administration and township residents. Continued and improved dialogue and coordination between the township, the city of Vandalia, the Vandalia City Schools and the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce. Cooperative efforts to bring significant events to our community by capitalizing on our location as a transportation hub as well as amenities like the Vandalia Sports Complex and Miller Lane Gas/Food/Lodging District.

Why should voters elect you? I have lived in the area and owned a business for over 25 years. I have been involved in the community for over 20 years. I have been involved in leadership positions my whole career. I have worked with residents, the school district and local community events.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? The dynamics and community impact of the Miller Lane business district. Groundwater contamination issues. Improve communication between township officials/administration and township residents.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? The township is already working on plans specific to improvements with Miller Lane. I would be actively involved in these ongoing improvements. The groundwater situation is going to take serious involvement with the county and surrounding municipalities. I believe with my leadership skills that I would be very helpful in resolving this issue. I would like to go out in the residential communities and have sit down Q & A sessions. I think this would help us develop a better plan on how we could effectively communicate moving forward.

Anything else? With the help and support of my family I am looking forward to serving my community as a Butler Twp. trustee.